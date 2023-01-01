Listen to the audio version of the article

The seaside resorts are asking the government for “a discussion table”. «May Meloni keep his electoral campaign promises», explains Maurizio Rustignoli, president of Fiba Confesercenti, according to whom the 25.15% increase in rents (the minimum at 3,377.50 euros), the result of the change in the Istat index, announced on Friday by the Ministry of Infrastructure. «It had to be a maximum of 11% – he adds -. By February, then, the implementing decrees on competition for tenders from 2024 must be approved, which are not possible for us: what will the government do? Meloni said that he would have worked for a different application of Bolkestein ».

The hikes

The fees of the maritime state concessions will be higher by 25.15% in the year 2023, based on what was decided by the Ministry of Infrastructurecommunicating the usual variation of beach fees based on the indices State. For bathing establishment associations, this is the highest increase ever. The increase was calculated by averaging the wholesale prices and the retail prices of 2022 on the Istat basket.

Centre-right: open a table

“On the subject of bathing, it would be useful for the entire center-right to convene a discussion table with all the trade associations to evaluate how to intervene on the Milleproroghe decree,” said the Lega group leader in the Senate Maximilian Romeo. «During the autumn and in the first phase of winter, the bathing establishments suffered very serious damage with authentic destruction all over the Italian coast. From this we must start to understand that it is a reality to defend and not a sector to harass» specified the vice president of the Senate Maurice Gasparri (FI). The commitment not to “leave anyone behind” has also arrived from the Brothers of Italy.

Pd on the attack

«This government on tourism navigates on sight and in complete confusion, so much so that it has not even assigned the delegation to the State property. We are talking about a strategic industry for the country, with extraordinary numbers, which, starting from accommodation, speak of 226,855 hotel and non-hotel establishments with more than 5.2 million bed places in Italy, where there are 32,202 hotels alone for a total of 2.2 million beds”, said the deputy of the Democratic Party, Andrea Gnassi.