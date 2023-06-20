Balochistan budget presented: 35% increase in salaries proposed

The budget of 750 billion rupees for the next fiscal year 2023-24 of Balochistan province of Pakistan has been presented by the Finance Minister Engineer Zamrik Khan.

The meeting to be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo started about four hours late.

The budget for the year 2023-24 was presented by Finance Minister Zamrik Achakzai, which has a total estimate of 750 billion, the non-development budget is 437 billion rupees, the size of the provincial development budget PSDP is 229.305 billion rupees.

45 billion rupees in the form of development grants supported by federal projects and 39 billion rupees in the form of foreign projects assistance have been kept apart from the provincial development program, thus the deficit is 49 billion.

In the budget, a 35% increase in the salaries of Balochistan employees from grade one to 16 and 30% increase in the salaries of employees from grades 17 to 22 has been proposed. Apart from this, 17 and a half percent increase in pension has been proposed and the minimum wage has been fixed at 32 thousand rupees.

The Finance Minister said in his speech that the number of ongoing development schemes in the province is 4721, for which 170.724 billion rupees have been allocated. Apart from this, the number of new development schemes is 5068, for which 58.667 billion rupees have been allocated.

According to the Finance Minister, 4389 new posts have been proposed in various departments in the budget of the next financial year.

The finance minister said that in terms of education, 87 new primary schools will be opened across the province in the next financial year, while 130 schools will be upgraded. Thus, 863 new posts have also been proposed.

An income of 22 billion rupees is expected from foreign and capital revenues. For the next fiscal year, the estimated income from various periods will be around 589 billion 53 crore rupees, the estimated non-development expenditure will be more than 357 billion 16 crore rupees.

Capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 28 billion 56 crore, development expenditure outside PSDP is estimated at Rs 12 billion 63 crore. Similarly, 11 billion rupees are likely to be allocated for state trading expenses.

Development expenditure under PSDP is estimated to be more than 100 billion rupees, the highest amount is 90 billion rupees for education, 60 billion rupees for health sector and 53 billion rupees for law and order. Similarly, Rs 2 billion for Skill Development, Education Endowment Fund and Pension Fund, Rs 1 billion for Food Security and Public Endowment Fund and Rs 750 million for PPHI have also been set aside. 5.8 billion rupees have been allocated for health card and 2.7 billion rupees for medicines.

Balochistan will get 480 billion rupees in direct and distributable revenue this time.

No new tax is being imposed in the budget, there is a possibility of increasing the salaries of government employees on the federal pattern, during the five years of the current government, Mir Zahoor Baladi presented the first three budgets and the fourth one by Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, while Zamrak Achakzai The fifth budget will be presented today.

Regarding the delay in the budget and other issues, senior journalist and analyst Irfan Saeed said that the date of presenting the budget was initially set on June 16, but due to non-preparation of documents and changes in the PSDP, it was postponed. There was a delay.

Irfan Saeed told Independent Urdu that ‘it seems that the current budget has also been prepared in a hurry, till the last days according to our information, money was being released for the projects of the budget of 2022-23, which was even before the budget. are closed, the deficit is 150 billion rupees, there was no significant increase in the income from the province’s own production.

He said that the situation is that the government, opposition parties and other parties are circling the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and trying to include more and more schemes in it.

Irfan Saeed further said that certain people were also upset over the non-inclusion of schemes in the PSDP, due to which the Finance Department and the Planning and Development (P&D) Department sought more time, after which Budget date extended to June 19.

Earlier, the provincial finance minister Zimrak Achakzai had said while talking to the media that we should not present the budget as the province is not getting money from the federation.

Chief Minister Balochistan had also boycotted the meeting of the National Economic Council before the federal budget due to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and not getting money from the federation in other terms. Balochistan Chief Minister had directed to form a parliamentary committee for immediate payment of dues and solving other problems related to the federation.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azim Shah said during a press conference on Friday that despite the financial crisis, the budget is going to be presented, the Rekodic project will be operational in 2028, after which Balochistan will be financially independent.

