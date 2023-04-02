The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a provincial organization that deals with natural disasters, has said that after the rains on Saturday night in Zhob district of Balochistan, a landslide occurred at Dahana Sar on the Zhob to DI Khan highway. Due to this, the traffic has been suspended while two people were injured as a result of a truck being buried under the debris.

According to PDMA, the highway has been closed for all types of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Shirani Hazrat Wali, who supervised the rescue work at the site of the landslide, told Independent Urdu that a landslide has taken place at the Dahana Sar road on the Zhob to DI Khan highway, in which some people were slightly injured. has been sent for medical attention.’

He further informed that the work of opening the main highway by heavy machinery has been started.

DC Shirani Hazrat Wali further said that the landslide occurred in an area of ​​50 feet at Dahana Sar.

According to the National Highway authorities, it may take 24 to 30 hours to restore the road affected by the landslide (NHA).

In a notice, the district administration of Shirani has informed the public to avoid traveling on the Zhob to DI Khan highway for 24 hours.

At the end of last month, the meteorological department had predicted more rains in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz of the Pakistan Meteorological Office told Independent Urdu that during the upcoming rains, there will be rainfall rails in the northern areas of Balochistan, flood-affected areas and former FATA areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in DI Khan and Lucky Marwat. There is fear.

Sardar Sarfraz had said that ‘the situation in Balochistan including Quetta cannot be the same as last year because there is a break during these rains, while last year there were continuous rains.’

Last year, heavy rains caused flooding across the country during the monsoon, as a result of which hundreds of people lost their lives and financial losses were also severe.