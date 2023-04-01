After the start of national census in Pakistan’s western province of Baluchistan, officials of the statistics department are riding camels to visit tribal homes in remote deserts.

In this remote area of ​​the country’s largest province by area, this village of just five huts has no name and no facilities like roads, power lines or TV signals.

The camp is home to barely 15 nomads, and the three families graze goats and sheep.

Local census official Faraz Ahmed said that we have to travel for hours in this statement.

‘We even have to spend days in the mountains to reach these people.’

In cities and towns, census teams go from house to house on motorbikes, but in rural Balochistan the roads turn into rutted tracks and they too get lost somewhere in the desert cliffs.

So camel ride is the only option to reach here.

Local census official Muhammad Junaid Marri told AFP from a remote area in Kohlu district, 210 km from the provincial capital Quetta: ‘It takes some time to convince people here to share their details.’

He said: ‘In some cases it looks like a joke. Since every census team is accompanied by a security officer, sometimes people run away on seeing them.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Thirty-four-year-old Ahmad estimates that five to 10 percent of residents in Kohlu district live in inaccessible areas and camels are the only means of access.

A camel is hired for Rs 1,000 per day with a camel to guide it.

The population of Pakistan divided along ethnic lines was 20.7 million people according to the last census and according to an estimate today this number is 22 million.

In the country, the census is considered a political tool that can increase or decrease state resources.

These data will also be used for future electoral constituencies.

Balochistan is the largest and least populated province of Pakistan in terms of area, which is rich in natural resources but it is also considered as the most backward region of the country.

The same complaint has also led to an insurgency in the region where many rebels are fighting against the state.