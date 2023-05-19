Balochistan: When thousands of years ago, teeth were treated with a ‘drill machine’

Can anyone believe that hundreds of years ago in an undeveloped region like Balochistan, dental treatment was possible and that too using a tool like a drill machine?

According to renowned intellectual Ayub Baloch, Mehrgarh The discovery of Mehrgarh in Balochistan by a French expert mission in 1974 revealed many secrets of this land.

According to Ayub Baloch, before the discovery of Mehrgarh, Balochistan, which holds a unique position in terms of its location and archeology, was hidden from the eyes of the world.

He said that the most important and major discovery was the treatment of tooth in Mahargarh, which was enough to surprise the experts.

Apart from this, he said that the people of Mehergarh had also made great progress in agriculture.

Ayub Baloch says: ‘I call Baluchistan the land of millions of miracles, the most magnificent of which is Mehrgarh.’

He said that in the past, Balochistan had an empty place in terms of archeology, but after the discovery of Mehrgarh, this region came to be known as a civilization-giving region.

Ayub Baloch further said that Mehrgarh’s unique status is due to the fact that it was a civilized area where agriculture, nomadism, food, communication, trade, social consolidation and medical facilities are seen.

What is Mehrgarh?

The archaeological site of Mehrgarh consists of mounds in the Kuchi Plain near the mouth of Dara Bolan in Kuchi District of Balochistan Province.

Mehrgarh, located about 30 km from Sibi city near the west bank of Bolan river, covers an area of ​​about 250 hectares.

At Mehrgarh there are archeological sites more than eleven meters deep, dating between the 7th and 3rd centuries BC.

(Hazar Khan Baloch)

Mehrgarh is considered a classic example of archaeology, having evolved over generations into an artificial mound of mud brick structures.

Ayub Baloch said that bulls are one of the hallmarks of Sibi Mela whose prints were found in Mehrgarh.

“The other thing that is important is the clay pots found here with carvings still found in Baloch women’s dresses.”

They believe that Mohan Jodaro and other civilizations date back to Mehrgarh, a civilization that is 7,000 BC and 9,000 years old.

Ayub Baloch says that the coming of experts to this side was also an accident when these people were working in Ornach area of ​​Wadh, but due to bad conditions there, they had to stop working there and move to Mehrgarh.

French archaeologist Jean-Francois Gerg started the excavation of Mahargarh in 1973, which continued for 30 years.

Mehrgarh is included in the provisional list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but it has not yet been declared a World Heritage Site.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Secretary Culture Balochistan Manzoor Hussain says that there is a museum named Mehrgarh located on Sariab Road in Quetta and Mehrgarh is a living example of past civilizations.

He said that for this museum, more than 17 thousand antiquities were transferred from Karachi to this place.

Manzoor Hussain said that the government is trying to get foreign funds to make Mehrgarh museum a world-class museum.

He further said that the feasibility study of all the important archeological sites of Balochistan has been completed and Rs.20 crore has been sanctioned for their protection, while another Rs. To be issued Rs.

Well-known intellectual and author of many books, Farooq Baloch said that the establishment of museums is indispensable in order to protect archeology and create awareness among the people in Balochistan.

‘The first museum in Quetta was established by the British, but due to repeated relocation, many of its valuables have been lost.’

According to Ayub Baloch, the continuation of the goods found in Mehrgarh is still continuing in the present Balochistan society and in this regard, he gave the example of nomadism, the traces of which are found in ancient Mehrgarh, while nomadism still exists in present-day Bolan. So on.