What good luck! This Sunday, March 12, a new round of Rematch Ballot and the National Gaming Operator announced that there was a new lucky man who won a large prize.

The winner, whose identity cannot be revealed for security reasons, took a total amount of 20 billion pesos.

The number that resulted in the winner was 09-13-15-27-31 and the super ballot was 15. Also, for reasons of confidentiality, the city or municipality from where the ticket was purchased was not reported.

The ordeal that lives at Rappi’s home after losing a leg

One of the most popular applications locally and internationally is Rap, the unicorn that has provided so many solutions to its users, where it has constantly implemented new experiences and functionalities to make life easier for users. However, one of its black spots has been the treatment that its residents have received.

Precisely, several of them have used social networks to denounce situations that they live with the application, due to the conditions that they have provided when working on the bicycle, to make addresses to various people in various territories of the country, such as Example in Bogota.

In the capital of the country, there have been some problems since some users on Twitter have denounced over time the working conditions in which they carry out their paid work, as denounced by a domiciliary of Rappi that after losing a leg, he lives an ordeal because he has not yet been able to pay his insurance.

“Mr. Rappi, I had an accident working with you, causing a leg amputation. +1 month ago I asked for the order history for the insurance process. Although I am disabled, they have made me go to their office and they still do not provide the information. Does that seem fair to you?” wrote Cristian Abril, the homemaker who talks about the delicate situation he is experiencing.

Due to this situation, Abril has been contacted by Mobility Bogota in order to know the case, due to an accident he suffered on his motorcycle. He also wrote in the tweet of the complaint, the journalist Juan Pablo Vasquezto expand more details about what happened with Cristian.

Rappi’s answer

Rappi issued an official statement stating that They were aware of the accident only five days after it occurred and that from that moment the necessary accompaniment would have been provided to the worker to grant you the accident policy services to which you are entitled for being registered in the application.

“We have been working closely with SURA, issuer of Cristian’s personal accident policy and, coincidentally, Cristian’s EPS, so that he can receive the medical consultations and medical certificates he requires, as well as the benefits and compensation granted by the personal accident policy. “, the company said.

Likewise, the platform assured that the pertinent medical services will be provided to him so that his disability situation is certified and so that he can be constantly monitored as required.

Finally, The company acknowledged its mistake in having delayed filing the worker’s documents and regretted what happened.

“Our operations team was moving forward to issue the document as soon as possible and we are already taking measures so that this process is not delayed for Cristian or for any other distributor registered in the Soy Rappi application. At Rappi we have a genuine interest in providing the accompaniment medical, psychological and legal assistance to the delivery people who are involved in any type of accident,” the document concluded.