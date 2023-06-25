Home » Baloto fell in Valle del Cauca
Baloto fell in Valle del Cauca

Baloto fell in Valle del Cauca

In Jamundí, Valle del Cauca, the winner of the 2305 Baloto draw was announced. How much money did the lucky one win?

The lucky winner, whose identity is still unknown for security reasons, took home an impressive prize of $15.6 billion pesos.

The winning ticket was purchased manually and matched numbers 08, 15, 23, 24, 42, and super ballot 14.

Operador Nacional de Juegos (ONJ), the company in charge of the Baloto operation, shared the exciting news through its social networks shortly after midnight. «BALOTO FALLED! There is a new billionaire in Colombia,” they posted on their Twitter account along with the winning numbers. In a subsequent statement, the entity revealed more details about the juicy prize.

It should be noted that this is the fourth time that the Baloto has fallen in Colombia since ONJ assumed responsibility for offering the grand prize to Colombians in May 2022. The fact that the lucky winner has bought his ticket in person and has Filling in manually adds a touch of authenticity to the story.

Meanwhile, expectation and excitement remain in that region of the country, and Colombians wonder who will be the lucky winner of this incredible sum of money. In the midst of uncertainty, everyone shares the joy of this new millionaire and dreams that one day luck will also smile on them.

