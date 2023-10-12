Baltimore/Washington International Airport Cleared After Bomb Threat

Police Clear Baltimore/Washington International Airport After Bomb Threat

(CNN) – Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was evacuated and declared safe on Wednesday, following a bomb threat that caused widespread disruption. The incident, which occurred in the public area of the airport, prompted the closure of two security checkpoints and led to flight delays and road closures.

Authorities quickly responded to the threat and managed to safely secure the vehicle in question. The airport took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to inform the public that operations would gradually return to normal. “Authorities have secured the vehicle in question. Operations will slowly return to normal,” the airport stated in its tweet.

According to sources familiar with the case, the incident unfolded when an individual parked their vehicle at the airport curb and claimed it contained a bomb. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended the suspect, and a bomb squad was dispatched to investigate the situation.

Although the incident occurred before the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, the closure of two main terminal checkpoints caused significant disruption. Fortunately, two other checkpoints remained open, ensuring some level of movement within the airport.

The access road leading to the airport was closed, causing traffic chaos and forcing passengers already inside the terminal to remain in place. The airport issued a statement on social media, confirming that vehicle traffic approaching the airport had been stopped.

During the incident, air traffic controllers temporarily halted departures, causing a minor disruption to outbound flights. An air traffic controller was heard saying over the radio frequency, “There is an emergency situation at the airport, and we have suspended departures.”

The airport’s light rail service was also affected, with the transit agency reporting that trains were unable to access the airport station.

Spokespeople for the airport and the airport police agency declined to provide further comment at this time.

As the investigation continues, passengers and personnel are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The swift response and cooperation from law enforcement agencies and airport officials ensured the safety of all individuals involved, and operations are gradually returning to normal at Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

