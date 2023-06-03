“Bam” is in tune with the prime minister… and we will continue to defend Moroccan women

Abd al-Latif Wehbe, Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, said: “Our party occupies a place befitting it, and we have become at the heart of the political decision and the guarantor of government stability, because we are part of this decision, and if we present our observations, the matter falls within the framework of honesty and trust with the prime minister, which we will not transform.” into a battle arena. Yes, we express our opinion and respect the decision in the end, and this is common sense.

In his speech at the opening session of the second regional conference of the BAM, which was organized today, Saturday, in Marrakech, Wehbe added: “A lot of water ran under the bridge when the leadership and the National Council decided to enter the government after a long and long discussion, and we concluded that the vote we received means that We bear the responsibility in managing public affairs. And we know with certainty that the prime minister has all the powers that he delegates to the ministers, so we work under his mandate in complete harmony and harmony.

“When we did not find cadres in our party, we decided to seek the help of a group of experienced Moroccan women and men to manage government files, because ministerial responsibility is a right for all Moroccans, and this is our approach, because we do not deal with the government as a cake, and we assured Mr. The last breath,” the same speaker continues.

Under the ululation of the “okra” women attending this conference, the Minister of Justice confirmed his party’s continuation in “defending equality and changing laws,” stating: “It is moral and duty that we listen to women, and not pay any attention to those who distort our words to offend us.”

Al-Amin called for the Jarrar Party to have a “frank discussion about the Family Code,” adding: “I made two presentations on jurisprudence for a calm discussion because we committed to changing the law and we will change it, but everyone remained silent. And I say to the woman that I have committed to her and will do everything in my power to do so, because it is the will of the king,” denying “procrastination and delaying important files such as the criminal law and the reform of the Family Code.”

Wehbe stressed that “the ruler of change will not be carried out by one institution without another, so the Ministry of Justice will discuss this issue, which is considered a societal decision, and requires royal approval.” as the head of the Moroccan state.

The Secretary-General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party warned that “the Kingdom of Morocco is founded on solid foundations that guarantee stability for this country, because the religious field we, as Moroccans, decided to remain the monopoly of the king, who presides over the Scientific Council, which includes distinguished scholars who are entrusted with the responsibility of deciding on decisions that concern the religious sector.” “.

On the partisan issue of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, the minister continued: “I came out of a period of convalescence, and this indicates that we have aged, and that the party is young, and therefore we must think of a young leadership that bears this trust, for those who have legitimacy and deserve it, and if we take decisions against some people.” Because the party as an institution is higher than individuals, and whoever thinks that he is linked to it, let him commit suicide.

Under the applause of the attendees, Wehbe said: “We are continuing the structure, and we will not accept anyone to take individual decisions. The Political Bureau is the highest body, entrusted with making appropriate decisions; Because when we leave, we want to leave an organized party, and we want the sheikhs to go back, to give the opportunity to the generation of the digital revolution, because I believe in it a lot.

This second regional conference of the Marrakech-Safi region comes in the context of the organizational dynamism that the party knows nationally, facetically and territorially, and in response to the size of the ambition, to maintain national leadership at the level of the results it achieves in the benefits that our country knows.