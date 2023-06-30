Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro, in Rajaleñas

By: Hugo Fernando Cabrera Ochoa

Here I come to write, in a very humorous way, about what is happening, in these tasty holidays.

In the Colón theater, they launched this new version of the San Pedro festivities. A majestic event, a colorful assembly, which showed our folklore, as never before seen. All the spectators, we were very fascinated; With that staging, they left us delighted.

With the sampedrinas rounds, traditions are revived, and people prepare for the celebrations. Beautiful queens parade, and dance with elegance, to the sound of the drums; with tiple, mutt and guitar. The double anise is the drink that we take in Huila, to make us happy and thus enjoy life.

All the authorities led the opening of the San Pedro festivities with great flavor. With folklore, music and dance, and craft shows, we begin with great joy, the traditional festivals. The floats are ready to carry the queens, they are a work of art, worthy of such beauty.

The street of the festival, has some great artists, national and foreign, but there are also opitas. We have great orchestras, in this beautiful land, artists of great depth, to liven up the festivities. Nobody stays at home, they are going to enjoy themselves, they are eating a lot of pigs, they are not going to get drunk.

Remember then, my son, don’t drive drunk, so you don’t complain and look like a jerk. Take good care of your little things, remember that thieves do not come to celebrate, but to rob the dumbest. Have a good time and don’t fight, because street fights send him to the dungeon and the parties are over.

And if you go horseback riding, try not to get drunk, you can fall off the mop, hit yourself and also scrape yourself. Get a groom, hopefully of legal age, so that he complies with the norm, they are not going to fine him. That’s not what children are for, they can cause accidents, it is better to be very prudent, and avoid incidents.

The popular reign, has beautiful candidates, is a festival of the people, the rich and the espadrilles. We are all one, San Pedro makes us brothers, we enjoy among friends and we all take care of ourselves. The national reign is a beautiful contest; with comparsas, matachines, taita cigars and mohanes. The parades are the excuse to go out to party, to enjoy a good time, to drink and even dance.

Huila is a paradise, sublime to discover; there are achiras and there is cholupa; and coffee, not to mention. The majestic hat, whose origin is from Huila, accompanies other products, beautiful as the goat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

