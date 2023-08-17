Ban on advertising botanicals with health claims?

Many online retailers are concerned with the requirements of the Health Claims Regulation for health-related claims in advertising. Anyone who sells so-called botanicals (=plant-based substances) currently does not know whether they are allowed to advertise with certain health-related claims. In one case, the BGH has now submitted questions on this to the ECJ for further clarification. We explain what this is actually about and how the warning warning risks for retailers can be assessed in the meantime.

I. Are botanicals allowed to be promoted with health claims?

Plant substances are commonly referred to as “botanicals”.

To protect consumers, the legislature has made advertising with health-related information not only specifically for such herbal substances, but also subject it to strict requirements in general, which are primarily set out in Regulation (EC) No. 1924/2006 on nutritional and health-related information about food (so-called “Health Claims Ordinance”; “HCVO” for short).

Health-related information in advertising is prohibited under Art. 10 Para. 1 HCR unless it:

comply with the general requirements regulated in the Health Claims Regulation and other special requirements, are authorized in accordance with the Health Claims Regulation and are included in the list of authorized claims.

According to Art. 10 Para. 3 HCR, references to general, non-specific benefits of the advertised nutrient or food for health in general or health-related well-being are only permitted if they are accompanied by a specific health claim contained in one of the aforementioned lists.

It has not yet been fully clarified what actually applies if these lists do not (yet) exist or as long as the official examination and creation of these lists takes place – is advertising for herbal substances with health-related claims permitted in the meantime or not?

II. What is the BGH case about?

The defendant retailer sold the herbal food supplement under the name “AdaptoGenie ANTI-STRESS-KOMPLEX” and advertised “saffron extract” and “melon juice extract” in its web shop.

In detail, the retailer advertised this product with the following claims, among others:

“mood-enhancing saffron extract.”

“The saffron extract Safr’Inside in Adapto-Genie was tested on 50 participants over a period of 30 days in an open study. With a dose of 30 mg Safr’Inside per day, 77% of the test subjects experienced an ingestion after only two weeks Improved emotional balance, felt more optimistic and happier. 66% also felt more relaxed and energetic. After 30 days, 11% of subjects experienced improved sleep quality.”

“Melon juice extract with superoxide dismutase activity has been shown in studies to reduce feelings of stress and fatigue after four weeks. In addition, irritability and fatigue were reduced by 63%, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life.”

The “Verband Sozialer Competition eV”, which is taking legal action against this, sees in these statements illegal health claims according to Art “), therefore warned the dealer and asked him to submit a cease-and-desist declaration with a penalty.

Since the retailer had not complied with this requirement, the case ended up in court and ultimately at the Federal Court of Justice.

III. How did the Supreme Court decide?

After the first two instances had ruled against the dealer and in favor of the plaintiff association, the BGH dealt with the case (ECJ submission of June 1st, 2023 – Az. I ZR 109/22).

From the point of view of the BGH, references to general, non-specific advantages of the nutrient or food for health in general or health-related well-being according to Art. 10 Para. 3 HCR are a special form of health claims, which must therefore meet the requirements of the Health Claims Regulation .

The BGH further ruled that the information:

“mood-lifting(it)”,”improvement of emotional balance”,”felt more optimistic and happier”,”felt (…) more relaxed and dynamic”,”improved (…) sleep quality”,”feelings of stress and exhaustion (reduced) from (…)”,”irritability and fatigue (was) reduced by 63%” and”significant improvement in quality of life”

are health-related claims within the meaning of Art. 1 Para. 2 No. 1 and 5, Art. 10 Para. 1 and 3 HCR, which should therefore also meet the requirements of Art. 10 Para. 1 and Art. 10 Para. 3 HCR (see point 2).

From the point of view of the BGH, the decision as to whether these claims violate Art. 10 Para. 1 and Art. 10 Para

with health claims or with references to general, non-specific benefits of the nutrient or food for general health or health-related well-being

is advertised as long as the assessment of the authority and the examination of the Commission on the inclusion of the notified information on herbal substances in the associated Community lists have not yet been completed.

In other words, the question arises: may herbal substances or botanicals only be advertised with health claims when the assessment by the competent authorities has been completed and the criteria are then established, or even during the official (test) procedure ( as far as the other legal requirements for advertising are otherwise complied with)?

Opinions differ on this:

Some are of the opinion that the requirements of Art. 10 Para. 3 HCR are not applicable as long as the specific information related to herbal substances is being checked and evaluated by the authorities, i.e. these do not have to be observed in the meantime. The reason for this is essentially: The Health Claims Regulation does not provide for a general, but only a restricted ban on advertising with health-related claims, whereby the restriction must come from the authorities. Without this official restriction, advertising is permissible and permitted. However, the majority is of the opinion that Art. 10 Para. 3 HCR also applies to herbal substances. Their justification refers to the wording of Art. 10 Para. 1 and Para. 3 HCR, which covers unspecific health-related claims without differentiating whether the claims relate to herbal substances or not. In addition, the purpose of the ban is to allow certain health claims in advertising only after a scientific evaluation of the highest level; however, this purpose is only fulfilled when the competent authority has checked this accordingly.

Since this question can be answered by interpreting the law of the European Union, the BGH has submitted the case to the competent ECJ.

IV. What are the current implications for retailers?

The ECJ will now have to deal with these questions (no BGH case number known yet). It is currently not known when the ECJ decision can be expected.

Until the ECJ makes a decision, it is (still) not entirely clear whether and, if so, how herbal substances may be advertised with such health-related claims.

This is associated with uncertainties for online retailers as well as for consumer protection and industry associations. On the one hand, manufacturers and retailers want to use all possible means of advertising their products, including health claims at best. On the other hand, it will not be clear until the ECJ makes a decision whether this is permissible, which is why such advertising is still associated with the risk of warnings.

Nevertheless, it is exciting to see how competitors and associations will react to this:

Will they warn of advertising information and rely on those who have been warned to submit the cease and desist declarations or that case law will agree with them? Or will they hold back with warnings so that they do not ultimately lose themselves in court if the ECJ makes a decision to this effect?

Against this background, it could be that at least some of the organizations that they typically warn of inadmissible advertising may continue to warn in the area of ​​advertising for botanicals with health-related claims, but may not sue if they refuse to issue a cease-and-desist declaration to avoid corresponding process risks.

V. Conclusion: The most important things in brief

It is currently unclear which specific legal requirements apply to health-related claims in advertising for botanicals (=herbal substances).Since the requirements derive from EU law, the Federal Court of Justice has submitted these questions to the ECJ for clarification.Until the ECJ has made its decision It is unclear whether herbal substances can be advertised with health claims. Retailers who advertise botanicals with health claims are therefore still exposed to the risk of warnings.

