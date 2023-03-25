Saturday March 25, 2023, 10:47 PM

Islamabad (Ummat News) Federal Ministry of Interior has banned the transfer of police personnel from Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir to other provinces.

The Federal Ministry of Home Affairs has sent a letter to the Chief Secretaries and IGs of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir informing them that the transfer of police personnel to other provinces has been banned.

It has been said in the post that the concerned province will provide security to the Chief Minister, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and in this regard the Ministry of Interior has also instructed the IG and Commissioner Islamabad to provide security.

According to media reports, the Gilgit-Baltistan Police was questioned about resistance from the Punjab Police in Zaman Park, after which the federal government decided to ban the taking of police personnel to other provinces.