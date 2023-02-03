Home News Bancada Provida puts a stop to abortion in Bogotá and calls Claudia López
by admin
Bancada Provida puts a stop to abortion in Bogotá and calls Claudia López

In the communiqué released by the Bancada Provida to public opinion, they point out that the Draft Agreement approved by the council would be violating and “ignoring” article 11 of the Colombian constitution, where the State and all its organizations are urged to support life since it is an “inviolable” right.

Likewise, it points out that it violates the freedom of thought of officials in the health sector, who, if they refuse to terminate a pregnancy, could be subject to “disciplinary or criminal sanctions”,

“For this reason, from the Congress of the Republic we make a respectful call to the Mayoress of Bogotá Claudia López, so that in use of her constitutional powers object to this Agreement because it is contrary to the Colombian legal system”, expressed the community in one of the final statements of its statement.

