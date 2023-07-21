Bancamiga expands its strength in the southeast of the country 1

Unare joins Upata and Puerto Ordaz in Bolívar state and becomes the 39th branch that Bancamiga has opened in the country.

Bancamiga opens a new agency in Unare.

To fuel the growth of the region and offer innovative financial solutions to Venezuelans, They are silent The Unare agency inaugurates this Thursday, July 20, in the state of Bolívar.

With this new office, Bancamiga reinforces its presence in the largest state of Venezuela, with high tourist and economic potential for the country, which already has the Upata and Puerto Ordaz agencies.

For the Executive President of Bancamiga, Ariel José Martínez, Bolívar is a very important state as it has great biodiversity, landscapes, water, mining and agricultural resources, and extensive industrial development, so Unare will be a new ally to promote the growth of the region and therefore of Venezuela.

“We arrived to be a point of reference for Bolívar clients. In this agency you will find personalized attention adapted to your needs. Bancamiga’s honesty and closeness have made it a great support for thousands of Venezuelans and from Unare we will continue with this vision. We are going to be a financial ally of the highest level for the southeast of the country”.

At the head of Unare is the manager Jeanneth Brito, who together with eight other professionals will promote Bancamiga’s products and services, among which are the accounts in bolivars and in foreign currency, Bancamiga Points of Sale, accounts for minors and the Mastercard Debit Card, a financial instrument that has no limits and can be used anywhere in the world. They will also channel any concerns about services such as the Exchange Desk or the payment of taxes through Bancamiga Online or the Bancamiga Suite application.

“People are excited, they have high expectations and have been very interested in our financial facilities. They are eager to learn how they can grow with Bancamiga’s services and products. This is an opportunity to build great business growth stories in this sector of Bolívar state.”

He expressed that they will work hard to offer personalized and quality care in a town where the presence of this financial institution has aroused much interest.

The agency is located in the Ciudad Comercial Automotriz shopping center, local 8 and 9, Development Unit 278, Ciudad Guayana, Unare parish, Bolívar state. It is number 39 of Bancamiga and makes Bolívar the state with the most agencies in the interior of the country, together with Lara and Carabobo, all with three.

At the head of Unare is the manager Jeanneth Brito, who together with eight other professionals will promote Bancamiga’s products and services. For the Executive President of Bancamiga, Ariel José Martínez, Bolívar is a very important state as it has great biodiversity.

Also read:

It’s already falling! New special bonus of the month Who receives? What is your amount?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

