Bancamiga strengthens its presence in Lara

The Mercabar agency, located in the industrial zone III of the Larense capital, joins Barquisimeto Centro and Barquisimeto Este as spaces from which Bancamiga contributes to boosting the growth of the region and the country.

Bancamiga strengthens its presence in the state of Lara

In its process of banking more Venezuelans and bringing its innovative products and services closer to customers, They are silent This Thursday, June 22, the Mercabar agency was inaugurated, located in industrial zone III of Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara.

Clients will have a team of seven professionals, led by manager Víctor Villegas, who will provide guidance on accounts in bolivars and foreign currency, the potential of Bancamiga Points of Sale, how to participate in the Exchange Desk and accounts for minors age.

Also about the Mastercard Debit Card, which among its advantages, in addition to contactless payment, include the possibility of making purchases online, using it at national and international points of sale and withdrawing cash from ATMs abroad.

The Executive President of Bancamiga, Ariel José Martínez, stated that Mercabar will be an ally for the growth of wholesalers in the region and businessmen in the agro-industrial, food and auto parts sectors, among others.

“We are committed to boosting the economy of Lara state and the entire country. That is why we work to offer products and services that contribute to the well-being of Venezuelans. We are sure that from this new agency we will be a point of support not only for Barquisimeto or Carora but that we will have a positive influence in states like Yaracuy, Portuguesa and Trujillo”.

The spacious and modern office is number 38 in the country and Bancamiga’s third in the capital of Lara state after opening Barquisimeto Centro and Barquisimeto Este in April last year. In its strategy of getting closer to customers, other important points of attention are also added, such as the 19 MRW non-banking correspondents, two associated ticket offices, an external ticket office and Bancamiga Móvil, with which it hopes to reach every corner of Venezuela.

For Víctor Villegas, with more than 25 years of experience in the financial system, one of the differentiating elements of his management will be the emphasis he will give to personalized customer service, which will be supported by a team of great mysticism and professionalism.

“Aligned with the bank’s strategic objectives, we will work hard to offer a warm and quality service. Also to go where the customers are. We will reach sectors and communities where others do not reach. Our operations and presence at events of interest will be essential to achieve the established goals. This is an opportunity to create successful business links.”

Villegas is accompanied by a team that includes Brenda Brito in the assistant management; Aynedy Planas, Esther Salas, Angelo Romero, Reismar Rivero, business executives and Katherine Alcina, cashier.

The agency is located in industrial zone III, carrera 1, ITC shopping center, Juan de Villegas parish, Iribarren municipality, Barquisimeto, Lara state.

The agency is located in industrial zone III, carrera 1, ITC shopping center, Juan de Villegas parish, Iribarren municipality, Barquisimeto. Bancamiga opened its new branch in the state of Lara.

Also read:

Instant RIF! Follow this step by step to get it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

