Home News Banchette celebrates its red corn with a festival
News

Banchette celebrates its red corn with a festival

by admin
Banchette celebrates its red corn with a festival

the territory

Barbara Torre

Pignoletto rosso del Canavese is an ancient variety of corn, recovered thanks to the work of a group of passionate farmers, supported by the municipal administration, the Province of Turin and the Confagricoltura of Turin. The Banchette red corn festival wants to bring this long agricultural tradition to life by offering a quality product used above all in the preparation of polenta. The festival proposed various moments of aggregation

04:43

See also  turin. Patrick Zaki, videochat with the Galfer class: "They supported me for all 22 months of captivity"

You may also like

An Opec for metals – International

The Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew successfully entered the...

Raising the Sail of Mutual Benefit and Win-Win,...

Dl aid ter: suspension of fines for non-vaccinated...

Treviso, young man crosses the tracks: hit by...

Dl Aid ter, the suspension of the fines...

Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th...

84-year-old man gives no news of himself, the...

Belluno, did not spy on the doctor’s data:...

Many places have notified the relaxation of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy