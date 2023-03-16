Banco Agrario established the lowest interest rates in the market, with an estimated average of 15.65% effective per year, equivalent to an average rate of 1.22% per month”. According to its president, Hernando Chica Zuccardi, this is the second reduction in less than three months that impacts the value of loans for working capital and investment.

Chica Zuccardi highlighted that with this measure the Entity under her charge makes the terms to finance its clients even more affordable and added:

“We have the lowest interest rates in the market: for small producers, with an average of 15.65% effective per year, equivalent to an average rate of 1.22% in arrears; for Rural Women, 15.51% annual cash; and for Rural Youth, 15.62% annual cash”.

The Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López Montaño, stated that “the Agrarian Bank is a fundamental instrument to encourage the reactivation of the agricultural sector. We have had very significant reductions in the Bank’s rates. I want to make a call to the producers of the sector to generate a demand and to come to the Entity”.

For her part, Chica Zuccardi indicated that “it is an articulated policy that strengthens the strength of the Bank and that of our clients, in order to continue lowering interest rates from a comprehensive perspective of Banco Agrario’s products, accompanied by work in the territories with clients, with small producers and, seeking to contribute with concrete results to total peace, food security, social justice and financial justice”.

In the manager’s opinion, with this significant decrease in interest rates, the Bank aspires not only to continue promoting the agricultural sector, but also to improve the customer experience, while, with the financing of working capital lines and investment “we aim to motivate and encourage the acquisition of credit for our small producers and support the sustainability of the Colombian countryside, as well as the country’s food production.”

Regarding the lines mentioned, the goal is to disburse $4.2 billion this year among more than 412,000 clients, as follows: Rural Woman, $1.5 billion; Small Producer: $1.3 billion; Agrolisto: $799,594 million; Rural Youth: $449.861 million; and Green Credit: $194,806 million.

Interest rate for credit card low to 19.8%

In addition to all of the above, other positive news is related to the Dinámica credit card, whose interest rate dropped to 19.8%, while the Agroinsumos credit card, which has one of the lowest rates in the market with 24, 74% EA, it drops again, leaving from today at DTF + 6.88%, equivalent to 21.30% EA In addition, it is worth noting that this card is exempt from a handling fee, which makes it even more attractive for savings , since this represents between 6% and 8% additional per year compared to similar plastics from other banks.

Chica Zuccardi expressed that “this plan to reduce interest rates is accompanied by a policy that we have been working on and that aims to increasingly improve the service to our clients, complemented by a powerful strategy of innovation and digitization in all our operations. , in such a way that we have obtained important results in dematerialization of processes and reduction in credit approval times”, among other advances.

Disbursements Aug./22 – Feb./23

During the current Government, that is, between August 2022 and last February, Banco Agrario disbursed loans for $5.7 trillion, of which $3.3 trillion was directed to the agricultural sector. When disaggregating this amount, it is observed that the largest volume of credits has been allocated to small rural producers, with a total of $1.9 trillion; likewise, credits have been granted to rural women and youth in this period for $628,143 million and $210,631 million, respectively. with RSF

