Banco Agrario will boost popular economy

Banco Agrario is committed to boosting the popular economy, while seeking to reach 280,000 new clients in all of 2023, projecting profits of $580,000 million for this year. The president of the Agrarian Bank, Hernando Chicamentioned that the central theme of the goal of promoting the popular economy is the decrease in interest rates, delivering, in advance, part of its social dividend of 2023. Also, that there is the purpose of disbursing $10 billion in credits.

The manager said that he is going to undertake “the expansion of credit to small producers seeking food security. That is the big focus. Additionally, we seek to accompany the processes of popular economy and financial inclusion”.

He pointed out that “we are making investments in digitization, we are making important changes in the operational transformation. We already have 480 offices of the 794 digitizing on time. That reduces our response times by 5 business days. Framed in all this, it must also be taken into account that we made the profit and capitalization withholding with the largest Bicentennial Group that has been made in the history of the bank: $350,000 million”.

He argued that “we open a new category of small low-income producer, which goes to producers with assets of up to $150 million and that does not exceed $40 million in income per year.”

In addition, he stated that “we move on to the expansion of credit in urban centers or the rural non-agricultural economy, which must also be understood that in the rural economy there is agricultural and non-agricultural. For that non-agricultural economy or urban centers, it is where we enter the chapter of the popular economy, expansion, bankarization and financial inclusion in that segment of the population”.

To seek a position in the regions, the manager indicates that “the personnel component comes in what we call Agricultural Advisors (Asago) in the country. We are expanding that sales force, looking to double it. In this we signed an agreement with SENA and we have been working on what is called Campesena. Because SENA has the goal of reaching deep Colombia and the territories, we go hand in hand and do the training and formation”.