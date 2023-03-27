© Reuters. A woman walks past the Banca Popolare di Milano (Bpm) in central Milan, Italy January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo



MILAN (Reuters) – The pact between Banco Bpm’s shareholder foundations and social security funds (BIT:) has rounded up the stake held in the bank’s capital to 8.33% from the previous stake of 8.2848%.

The rise is due to a 0.04% increase in the shares held by the Enpam Foundation, which rose to 1.999% of the capital, according to what we learn from an update of the information on the pact.

The consultation agreement also includes: Crt Foundation (1.8%), Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation (1.24%), Cassa di Risparmio di Trento e Rovereto Foundation (0.028%), Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation (0.5%), Cassa di Risparmio di Carpi Foundation (0.101%), Cassa di Risparmio di Reggio Emilia Pietro Foundation

Manodori (0.0293%), Inarcassa (0.9765%) and National Insurance and Forensic Assistance Fund (1.66%).

(Andrea Mandalà, edited by Stefano Bernabei)