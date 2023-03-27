Home News Banco Bpm, foundations and institutions pact rises to 8.33% capital From Reuters
News

Banco Bpm, foundations and institutions pact rises to 8.33% capital From Reuters

by admin
Banco Bpm, foundations and institutions pact rises to 8.33% capital From Reuters
© Reuters. A woman walks past the Banca Popolare di Milano (Bpm) in central Milan, Italy January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) – The pact between Banco Bpm’s shareholder foundations and social security funds (BIT:) has rounded up the stake held in the bank’s capital to 8.33% from the previous stake of 8.2848%.

The rise is due to a 0.04% increase in the shares held by the Enpam Foundation, which rose to 1.999% of the capital, according to what we learn from an update of the information on the pact.

The consultation agreement also includes: Crt Foundation (1.8%), Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation (1.24%), Cassa di Risparmio di Trento e Rovereto Foundation (0.028%), Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria Foundation (0.5%), Cassa di Risparmio di Carpi Foundation (0.101%), Cassa di Risparmio di Reggio Emilia Pietro Foundation

Manodori (0.0293%), Inarcassa (0.9765%) and National Insurance and Forensic Assistance Fund (1.66%).

(Andrea Mandalà, edited by Stefano Bernabei)

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting chaired by Zhang Qingwei

You may also like

Reports.. Will the episodes of “The Framework” complete...

Ministry of Defense will review the religious statements...

Manet and Degas, a meeting at the Musée...

[정책발언대] Semiconductor Material Export Restriction Lifting and Future...

the testimony of Luis Gustavo Moreno that muddies...

Israel, Netanyahu suspends justice reform: “We don’t want...

Radi’s funeral postpones decision on the “representative system”

Video about persecution raises questions

EU orders Italy to recover 400 million euro...

Paris residents complain about mountains of rubbish in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy