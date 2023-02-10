For the third consecutive year, Banco de Bogotá was recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index as one of the most sustainable financial entities in the world, ranking above 95% of the 710 banks evaluated globally.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index is the main global sustainability monitor that evaluates the performance of companies under economic, environmental and social parameters, through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA, for its acronym in English).

Alejandro Figueroa Jaramillo, president of Banco de Bogotá, said that “in recent years we have strengthened our sustainability strategy. Today each of the actions we develop has an approach that seeks to promote the sustainable growth of the bank and the country from the environmental, social, cultural and economic aspects. In this sense, we have focused on two strategic focuses: climate action and social strengthening; That is why we design products and services that have a positive impact on the environment and we identify business risks and opportunities, including environmental and climate issues”.

The Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the banking sector rates 24 criteria; in four of these, Banco de Bogotá obtained a score of 100. This is due to the management it has been developing around financial inclusion and its commitment to transparency in the development of environmental and social reports.

Regarding the financial inclusion category, the bank, through the digitization of its microcredit product, has facilitated access to financial services in rural areas. In this way, it has financed more than 27,000 agricultural projects, through the delivery of $127,774 million to micro-entrepreneurs in rural areas. Likewise, it has banked more than 400,000 coffee growers in 604 municipalities of the country.