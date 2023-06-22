Banco de la República and MinTIC sign important agreement to create digital central currency

The Banco de la República has taken the first steps for a digital central currency to exist in Colombia. This historic agreement was between the issuer and the firm Ripple, focused on business solutions for Blockchain and crypto solutions.

In a statement, it was announced that the Banco de la República and the ICT Ministry are piloting several use cases to “improve the high-value payment system”, relying on the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) platform of Ripple.

The director of Business Development of CBDC-Ripple, Joe Vollono, assured that “the pilot seeks to show how blockchain technology can improve the infrastructure and operations of the high-value payment system in Colombia. By leveraging Ripple’s CBDC platform. We look forward to identifying potential efficiencies and improvements in managing payments, data flows, and related operations within entities in a secure and efficient manner.”

Ripple’s CBDC platform is developed with these capabilities and as a solution for central banks, which will be experimented and tested in a controlled environment and without compromising public resources.

In addition, this pilot program seeks to focus on the different operations that include interbank transfers, cross-border payments, integrations with existing systems and related wholesale activities that require safe and efficient handling.

Likewise, the executive said that Ripple’s CBDC platform seeks to increase the speed of transactions, improve scalability and improve transparency: “It seeks to provide more efficient and secure transactions within the public sector, benefiting both individuals and entities by streamlining payment processes, fostering innovation and facilitating economic growth”.

This medium is based on the XRP Ledger (XRLP), an open source and energy sustainable blockchain. “This pilot will be developed as part of the third phase of blockchain experimentation led by MinTIC,” the platform explained in the document.

The objective of this third phase of blockchain experimentation of the MinTIC will be to educate public entities on “how the speed, scalability and transparency of blockchain technology can revolutionize payment systems and data management”. This phase will be guided by the Digital Government Directorate.

Highlighting the importance of this agreement, the ICT Minister, Mauricio Lizcano, said that “potential efficiencies can be evaluated through the results obtained in the development of a solution with Blockchain technology, which manages to improve and complement the processes in the entities of safe and efficient way. In addition, it will provide a technological solution (Prototype), which will allow simulations of different use cases in the high-value payment system”.

“Banco de la República de Colombia and MinTIC, with their innovative vision in blockchain, will promote new ways of operating in the digital age,” said James Wallis, Vice President of Commitments with Central Banks and CBDC at Ripple.

For the president of Colombia Fintech, Gabriel Santos, the creation of a digital currency is something necessary for the country. “Beyond whether this can materialize or not, I am glad that we have public officials with the curiosity to develop this type of tools that are, in general terms, good for the country. Everything has a regular channel and this should come from the Banco de la República, but the fact that the possibility is raised speaks well of what the development of the digital ecosystem could be”, said the manager to the digital media outlet Valora Analitik.

It should be noted that there are currently more than 100 countries exploring the field of centralized digital currencies, these nations represent 95% of the Gross Domestic Product worldwide. However, only 9% of these countries have already launched their official digital currency. with Infobae

