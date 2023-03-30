He Bank of the Republic unanimously decided to increase by 25 basis points the interest rate, which was set at 13%in order to make inflation converge towards its target of 3% per year.

The new rise in interest was expected by analysts who, however, project that it may be one of the last in a cycle of increases that began in September 2021, since in the first months of this year inflation began to show signs that it is near his roof.

“Inflation in January and February presented monthly increases lower than those observed throughout 2022. Annual food inflation began 2023 with progressive decreases that placed it in February at 24.1%, significantly below the data for December (27.8%)“, said the Bank of the Republic in a statement.

For the institution, “these results suggest that the inflation rate is approaching its ceiling, from which the decline expected for 2023 would begin.”

Colombia’s interannual inflation in February was 13.28%, the highest in 24 years.

According to the Banco de la República, “inflation expectations are beginning to incorporate these positive news about the recent behavior” of prices, which, in the opinion of experts, may lead to a change in the interest trend in the second half of this year. anus.