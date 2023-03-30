Home News Banco de la República raises its interest rates to 13%
News

Banco de la República raises its interest rates to 13%

by admin
Banco de la República raises its interest rates to 13%

He Bank of the Republic unanimously decided to increase by 25 basis points the interest rate, which was set at 13%in order to make inflation converge towards its target of 3% per year.

The new rise in interest was expected by analysts who, however, project that it may be one of the last in a cycle of increases that began in September 2021, since in the first months of this year inflation began to show signs that it is near his roof.

Also read: Crash landing? Ultra Air and the air crisis in Colombia

“Inflation in January and February presented monthly increases lower than those observed throughout 2022. Annual food inflation began 2023 with progressive decreases that placed it in February at 24.1%, significantly below the data for December (27.8%)“, said the Bank of the Republic in a statement.

For the institution, “these results suggest that the inflation rate is approaching its ceiling, from which the decline expected for 2023 would begin.”

Colombia’s interannual inflation in February was 13.28%, the highest in 24 years.

Besides: ICT Ministry publishes draft to provide community Internet service

According to the Banco de la República, “inflation expectations are beginning to incorporate these positive news about the recent behavior” of prices, which, in the opinion of experts, may lead to a change in the interest trend in the second half of this year. anus.

See also  Levone crashes on provincial 23, "the soul of the League" dies instantly

You may also like

Evidence that the millennium commercial port reappears the...

The Guarantor, “Campania is not a region for...

883 cases of pneumonia in the first quarter...

Prosecutor’s Office rules out attack against UNP chief

Thai SEC To Lift Restrictions On Initial Coin...

The United Nations stands with Africa to end...

New York grand jury voted to indict Trump

Von der Leyen: I don’t want to decouple...

Stefania Vismara leaves the management of White

Elections: The CENI reassures the elected officials of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy