Banco de la República reduces the intervention rate by 0.25 percentage points

Banco de la República lowers intervention rate in response to economic slowdown

In its last meeting of 2023, the Board of Directors of Banco de la República made the decision to reduce the market intervention rate by 0.25 percentage points, placing it at 13%. The manager of the monetary authority, Leonardo Villar, reported that five co-directors voted in favor of the decrease, while two chose to maintain it at its previous level of 13.25%.

The intervention rate, which had remained at 13.25% since May of the same year, thus experienced its first decrease in the last six months. «The important thing about this decision is the message that is sent to the market in a difficult market situation, banks and companies will be able to count on better rates for financial closings (of some projects), and the message also goes the sense that reducing rates in the real world is also a goal,” explained Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Finance.

For his part, Villar pointed out that the board took into account the current downward trend in the variation in the cost of living in Colombia, which completed eight consecutive months of decline. It is important to mention that, in November this variation reached 10.15%. In addition, mention was made of the negative performance of the Colombian economy, evidenced by the drop of 0.41% in October according to the Dane Economic Monitoring Index (ISE).

Businessmen and the Government had been insisting on the need for this cut in the face of the difficult situation of economic slowdown. For his part, the president of Andi Bruce Mac Master, highlighted the importance of reversing the situation through investment, business strengthening and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

He even added that among the factors that could have contributed to the current results of the Colombian economy are decreased demand, high interest rates and high production costs, all exacerbated by inflation. Other causes that have also contributed to the slowdown include the deterioration of the investment and business climate.

Finally, the Board of Directors of the Bank of the Republic urged great caution “in adjusting the minimum wage, in such a way that its increase does not significantly exceed the annual variation of the consumer price index in 2023.”

