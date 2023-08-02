Banco de la Vivienda and Juan Jaramillo lead Group B of the Mundialito de los Pobres

Banco de la Vivienda defeated San Blas on the second date of Group B, played at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

Banco de la Vivienda tied the score with Juan Jaramillo in Group B of the Mundialito de los Pobres by beating San Blas 0-3 in the last match on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The ‘JJ’ retains first place for the most goals scored. The ‘Cholo’ Solís team beat La UNE 5-2 on Friday, July 28.

In a commitment that did not fill the viewer’s retina, Andy Guillén (2) and Christian Parra warmed the night with their goals in favor of Banco de la Vivienda at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum.

Video Ismael Alvarado

next close

Tuesday, August 8

22:00 La UNE vs San Blas

Monday, August 14

22:00 Juan Jaramillo vs Housing Bank

Andy Guillén, a figure from Banco de la Vivienda, in a dialogue shared with La Trinqa.

Previous articleCentral Tarqui wins the match with four substitutions and controversy erupts in the Mundialito de los Pobres

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

