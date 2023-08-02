Home » Banco de la Vivienda and Juan Jaramillo lead Group B of the Mundialito de los Pobres
News

Banco de la Vivienda and Juan Jaramillo lead Group B of the Mundialito de los Pobres

by admin

Banco de la Vivienda defeated San Blas on the second date of Group B, played at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

Banco de la Vivienda tied the score with Juan Jaramillo in Group B of the Mundialito de los Pobres by beating San Blas 0-3 in the last match on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The ‘JJ’ retains first place for the most goals scored. The ‘Cholo’ Solís team beat La UNE 5-2 on Friday, July 28.

In a commitment that did not fill the viewer’s retina, Andy Guillén (2) and Christian Parra warmed the night with their goals in favor of Banco de la Vivienda at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum.

Video Ismael Alvarado

next close

Tuesday, August 8

22:00 La UNE vs San Blas
Monday, August 14

22:00 Juan Jaramillo vs Housing Bank

Andy Guillén, a figure from Banco de la Vivienda, in a dialogue shared with La Trinqa.

Previous articleCentral Tarqui wins the match with four substitutions and controversy erupts in the Mundialito de los Pobres

See also  Xinhua Omnimedia+丨"Kwafu-1" begins the journey of solar exploration - analysis of my country's comprehensive special satellite for solar exploration - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

US Department of Homeland Security Imposes Sanctions on...

Will the Peace Circumscriptions election survive in Court?

China’s High-Speed Rail: Celebrating 15 Years of Innovation...

New focus: This speed camera in Dresden triggers...

Politics with Jorge Morocho, candidate for the National...

Alto Baudó: four candidates for mayor

How the Essen garden blogger guides you through...

China Increases Pressure on Italy to Uphold Belt...

Police and antisocials clashed on Quevedo avenue –...

La Tramacúa inmates attended a peace building workshop

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy