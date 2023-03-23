Banco de Loja, an entity with more than 55 years of institutional life, maintains a firm commitment to financial education and social responsibility in Loja and the country.

In this context, the entity participates in the international initiative of Global money week (World money week) in its eleventh edition with the slogan “Plan your money, plant your future”, which is being developed in the week of 20 to 26 March 2023 with the participation of different financial houses in the country, being the first time that Banco de Loja participates in this international initiative.

For the execution of the training, a team from Banco de Loja from different areas are part of the Global Money Week multipliers together with 6 students from the Finance major of the National University of Loja, with whom the goal is to educate in finance personal information to more than 1000 students from different educational institutions in the Loja canton, most of them belonging to rural sectors of the parishes: Chuquiribamba, Malacatos, Santiago, Quinara and Gualel.