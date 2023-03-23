Home News Banco de Loja participates in Global Money Week – breaking latest news
News

Banco de Loja participates in Global Money Week – breaking latest news

by admin
Banco de Loja participates in Global Money Week – breaking latest news

Banco de Loja, an entity with more than 55 years of institutional life, maintains a firm commitment to financial education and social responsibility in Loja and the country.

In this context, the entity participates in the international initiative of Global money week (World money week) in its eleventh edition with the slogan “Plan your money, plant your future”, which is being developed in the week of 20 to 26 March 2023 with the participation of different financial houses in the country, being the first time that Banco de Loja participates in this international initiative.

For the execution of the training, a team from Banco de Loja from different areas are part of the Global Money Week multipliers together with 6 students from the Finance major of the National University of Loja, with whom the goal is to educate in finance personal information to more than 1000 students from different educational institutions in the Loja canton, most of them belonging to rural sectors of the parishes: Chuquiribamba, Malacatos, Santiago, Quinara and Gualel.

See also  Al-Zaki is my role model.. and Al-Kerraki believed in me

You may also like

Israel: Netanyahu defends himself against impeachment

China: “Certain countries hinder peace negotiations on Ukraine...

Consulates, drug trafficking and summits topics in Petro-Maduro...

Selenskyj wants fighter jets – no commitments at...

Jennifer López reveals long hair in a session...

Seven members of the Sinaloa cartel are arrested...

Discussed the challenges of people encountering autonomous technologies...

4-0. Double and new record for Cristiano in...

On the Navy project in Gorgona, the Attorney...

COMPLETION OF DIRECTED ISSUE OF 11,577,957 NEW B...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy