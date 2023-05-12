Banco Farmaceutico Day 11 February 2023

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

The 23rd edition of Banco Farmaceutico in Italy was celebrated from 7 to 13 February 2023. The charitable initiative consists in supporting the participating pharmacies and associations in the collection of medicines to help those who cannot buy a medicine.

Several pharmacies have joined this non-profit campaign which helps those less well-off citizens, allowing them to take advantage of the solidarity of those who want to contribute to this initiative.

The Banco Farmaceutico provides that incentives are given to personally purchase over-the-counter medicines, in favor of associations which will then have these same medicines available for anyone who may need them.

This year, around 400 volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from all over Italy participated in the initiative by donating part of their time in participating local pharmacies. It was the first time all ten stakes had coordinated to give maximum support to the initiative, and Banco Farmaceutico management reported that the total number of volunteers was approximately 2,500 (16% were Latter-day Saints).

Among the many testimonies it was touching to hear the people directly involved in the help of the initiative. One of them said: “I have never forgotten that gesture”, and then added “Thanks to all those who participate in this initiative every year. It allows us to understand what is worth spending our time on.”

Among the various experiences, happy to be able to serve in their territory, the Young People of the Sabina Branch were able to savor the sweet spirit that one feels when one dedicates time to help others. Each young person put himself to the test, overcoming the barriers of shyness and fear. Each of them was able to experience a bit of disappointment whenever someone didn’t listen to them, but also a lot of joy when people returned their smile and perhaps approached the counter of medicines indicated by the doctor to buy some. Some said this service experience helped them develop courage and patience. Others appreciated the kindness shown by passers-by. Young people and adults were pleasantly surprised, stating that “it’s nice to see that there are still people who want to donate”.

Each of these boys expressed a desire to repeat this activity as soon as possible, because service calls for more service and the joy of serving calls for the joy of serving.

In some cases the pharmacies have created shifts for the volunteers and the missionaries who have contributed with their help. At the end of the service period a pharmacist said: “There are no words! God bless you!”

In a world that seems to want to tell us that everything is dark and that it is only possible to experience joy through ephemeral means and abbreviated ways, young people together with their leaders have made the light shine with their testimonies and their joy in giving time and love for those less fortunate than them.

Even in the darkest hour divine love shown through service will always light up the world!

This same light and similar feelings were also felt by other volunteers scattered throughout Italy among the ten stakes that cover the entire national territory.

Sisters of the Florence Stake expressed their continued excitement as they served with their “fellow servants,” that is, with brothers and sisters, being able to share joy with them through service together.

In Pali some brothers and sisters who had joined the initiative in past years stated: “just like the first time this year too I was very happy to be able to make my humble contribution simply by dedicating a little of my time. In addition it’s a pleasant opportunity to get to know other volunteers and with admiration to be able to see so many people willing to donate… Small big gestures that fill the heart”.

Other testimonies are equally touching: “It is an honor and a satisfaction for me to be able to help less fortunate people in my small way, who unfortunately do not have the possibility of being able to buy medicines! The thing that makes me proud is seeing that there are still so many generous people who, in their possibilities, help those who are less fortunate in our area.” Sisters active in the religious community have also carved out a part of their time to be socially active during the year in voluntary service to the civil community. This has created bonds with people of all kinds, with one desire in common, which is to help others.

Other volunteers have drawn attention to the feeling that “although this experience is different every time for the place and the people I meet, one feeling is always present: admiration and gratitude for the goodness of the donor.”

“Service through Pharmaceutical Bank has strengthened my trust in others and also the desire to open up to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ”

While the volunteers served and had the opportunity to be first-hand spectators of the good deeds done by the donors, they were able to reflect and confirm the principle according to which words are of little use if they are not accompanied by actions. “For when we are in the service of our fellow men we are in the service of our God.”

Dr. Nazzareno Lemma, responsible for the Pharmaceutical Bank Day for Italy, sincerely thanked all the volunteers for the contribution offered by the members of all the Italian stakes.