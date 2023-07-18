Home » Banco Internacional promotes sustainable loans for the country
News

Banco Internacional promotes sustainable loans for the country

by admin
Banco Internacional promotes sustainable loans for the country

ECONOMY

The FMO (Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank), and other agents, have granted a USD 50 million loan to Banco Internacional SA in Ecuador, which will be used both to promote green projects and to SMEs led by women.

Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional, Annabelle Coulombier, Executive FMO, Álvaro Pino, Executive FMO and George Lalama, Executive Vice President of Banco Internacional. Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional and Álvaro Pino Visinteiner, Senior Investment Officer.

This financing is part of Banco Internacional’s sustainable finance strategy, which promotes the development of projects aimed at responsible practices with society and the environment, as well as support for women entrepreneurs in the country.

“For Banco Internacional it is important to maintain our leadership position in financing the productive sector by contributing our experience, solidity and environmental commitment. Our objective is to continue contributing to the sustainable development of the country, supporting SMEs and companies with green projects and initiatives”, stated Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional.

The operation potentially contributes to four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Gender equality (SDG 5), Affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), responsible production and consumption (SDG 12) and climate action (SDG 13).

Banco Internacional is constantly evolving to make a difference in the Ecuadorian financial sector, contributing to the development of the national economy through its initiatives and alliances for the benefit of its clients. Banco Internacional allocates more than 83% of its credit portfolio to the commercial/business sector.

You may also like

A life for antiquity

PNC captures a gang member of the 18...

Qinghai Lake International Road Cycling Race: A Journey...

Attorney General warns that there are no electoral...

Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX without initial spark

“We have a security never seen before” –...

Home Values in the United States Reach All-Time...

Popayán will express patriotic pride in its parade...

China Internet Civilization Conference Launches ‘Times Qingyin’ Theoretical...

Too dry: extreme risk of fire in Linz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy