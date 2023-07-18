Banco Internacional promotes sustainable loans for the country

ECONOMY

The FMO (Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank), and other agents, have granted a USD 50 million loan to Banco Internacional SA in Ecuador, which will be used both to promote green projects and to SMEs led by women.

Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional, Annabelle Coulombier, Executive FMO, Álvaro Pino, Executive FMO and George Lalama, Executive Vice President of Banco Internacional. Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional and Álvaro Pino Visinteiner, Senior Investment Officer.

This financing is part of Banco Internacional’s sustainable finance strategy, which promotes the development of projects aimed at responsible practices with society and the environment, as well as support for women entrepreneurs in the country.

“For Banco Internacional it is important to maintain our leadership position in financing the productive sector by contributing our experience, solidity and environmental commitment. Our objective is to continue contributing to the sustainable development of the country, supporting SMEs and companies with green projects and initiatives”, stated Francisco Naranjo, Executive President of Banco Internacional.

The operation potentially contributes to four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Gender equality (SDG 5), Affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), Decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), responsible production and consumption (SDG 12) and climate action (SDG 13).

Banco Internacional is constantly evolving to make a difference in the Ecuadorian financial sector, contributing to the development of the national economy through its initiatives and alliances for the benefit of its clients. Banco Internacional allocates more than 83% of its credit portfolio to the commercial/business sector.