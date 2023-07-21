Banco Itaú Chile published a material event notice informing the placement of Bonds in the local market

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL)

We inform you that, on this date, the settlement and placement of Banco Itaú Chile dematerialized and bearer bonds in the local market, charged to the Line of Bonds registered in the Securities

Registry of the CMF, under No. N°12-1/2014.

The specific conditions of placement were as follows:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

