Bancóldex launches digital platform to access foreign exchange hedges

With the challenge of eliminating the barriers associated with access, ignorance and high transaction costs, Bancóldex, the business development bank of Colombia, presented a new digital platform so that exporters and importers of the country (small and medium-sized) can easily access hedges that allow them to manage the risks associated with fluctuations in the exchange rate.

With this, it is sought that companies have equal access to exchange coverage, a service traditionally aimed at large companies.

Javier Díaz Fajardo, president of Bancóldex, explained that thanks to the development of this digital platform for exporters and importers, the possibility of having exchange coverage ranging from 3 to 270 days in total will be offered.

He added that, initially, this tool will be available to Bank clients and explained that the objective is to expand it to more businessmen in the country.

“With the takeoff of the platform for small and medium-sized businesses in our country, what we are looking for at Bancóldex is to move from an analog coverage market to a digital one. Our interest is to remove the barriers that exporters and importers have faced in order to protect themselves from exchange rate fluctuations”, stated the Bank’s president.

Saving

This new digital tool – initially available to Bank clients and in a few months to all SMEs that have foreign trade operations – seeks to reduce transaction times and costs, allowing exporters and importers to acquire knowledge through practical and short virtual modules on the scope of coverage.

Upon entering, users will not only be able to take the training modules of the hedging tool, but will also be able to negotiate with Bancóldex the conditions of the operations and consult the maturities and histories of their respective companies. In addition, through this platform, entrepreneurs will have the possibility to complete their coverage online (through the payment button).

As a complement, users of Bancóldex’s exchange hedging tool will have a telephone service line and a chat to receive specialized information about the operation of the platform.

“The analogous process to protect yourself from exchange risk is usually late and complex. Bancóldex’s exchange hedge tool is an option that allows businessmen to overcome these barriers through a digital instrument that makes the process friendlier and more understandable.

New technologies are what we need in the business scenario”, said Alcibíades Niño, user of the platform and manager of ALHUM, a Bucaramanga company dedicated to the commercialization of copying machines and spare parts.

What are the coverages?

They are instruments designed to counteract the volatility of the exchange rate. Traditionally, exporters and importers have gone to banks and financial corporations to take hedging through tools known as forwards.

Thanks to these instruments, businessmen can clear up the uncertainty around possible losses in their business due to the devaluation or revaluation of the peso against the dollar.

On the other hand, having this insurance against exchange volatility allows small and medium-sized entrepreneurs to be clear about profitability when exporting or importing a product or service.

