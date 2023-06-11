Band “Five” exceeds fundraising goal for child soldiers

The band “Füenf” has collected far more donations than planned for the children’s aid project “Guitars instead of Guns”. As the a cappella group announced on Saturday evening at the Kirchentag concert in Nuremberg, the “Bread for the World” project raised 110,000 euros, 10,000 more than the band had set themselves with their appeal for donations at the 2015 Kirchentag in Stuttgart . According to the police, around 6,000 people came to the concert on Nuremberg’s main market.

The money is intended to give child soldiers and street children in the Congo the opportunity to receive professional training in instrument making. The “five” announced that they want to collect another 40,000 euros on their farewell tour until September 2024.

The concert was one of the last major events of the 38th German Evangelical Church Congress. The meeting of Christians ends on Sunday with two open-air services in downtown Nuremberg.