In the Mayor’s Office of Palermo, the band was imposed on the candidate who will represent this municipality in the Departmental Kingdom of Bambuco. In the photo Valentina Muñoz Samboni, current Bambuco Departmental Queen, the mayor Natalia Caviedes Chinchilla and Miss Palermo Laura Camila Oviedo Rico.

The entrance band imposition It was first published in Diario del Huila.

