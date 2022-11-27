Home News Band of thieves in Oderzo: thefts in two houses, one shot misses
Christmas is approaching, thefts are on the increase. Two shots consumed and one attempted, not far from the stadium. But on the other side of Posutmia, in the Camino area, they actually registered on Friday evening, just as evening checks were underway in the area.

The bandits struck just before 8pm, while the houses were unoccupied. In the account also a failed attempt. The thefts, on the other hand, took place in two interconnected streets, via Castellette and via Camocie, which is a small side street of the first.

The thieves’ actions were the same, so both hits were carried out by the same gang.

Once they entered the house, after damaging the fixtures and fittings, the bandits raided, taking away a fairly small overall loot. Between damages and stolen money, the sum does not exceed 1000 euros. Also taken away some gold jewelry. The bandits were looking for valuables and money.

In the unsuccessful attempt it is not clear whether the criminals were disturbed or if they failed to find the right way to break into this third house. The owners of the three houses involved called the carabinieri, contacting the Oderzo lieutenant and the Conegliano company headquarters. The thefts were confirmed by the provincial command of Treviso.

There have been no thefts in the Oderzo area in recent times.

The other evening, not far from the town of Opitergino, in Gaiarine to be precise, an anomalous episode occurred: in the middle of the night, a watchmaker had received a visit from a woman who knocked on the doorbell, trying to enter. She then fled in a car.

See also  Loss of control of the car which overturns in a ditch: injured woman

The same technique was used around Portogruaro on Friday evening, in the locality of Villanova di Fossalta.

However, the thefts and attempted thefts recorded could be the work of a band of thugs, and not a battery of specialized bandits.

