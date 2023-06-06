Band XGiove will be the opening act of Zucchero in Reggio Emilia – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, JUNE 06 – The band XGiove from the Marches will be the opening act of the concert-event celebrating the 40-year career of Zucchero ‘Sugar’ Fornaciari in the “Diavolo in Re Tour” scheduled for June 10 on the stage of the Rcf Arena in Reggio Emilia. The formation, born in 2018 and composed of Nicolò Buccioni (voice and accordion), Ludovico Bartolozzi (keyboards), Federico Piermartire (drums), Giacomo Strappa (electric guitar) and Andrea Massetti (bass), has already won the Riunite Prize for Best Emerging Band at the Tour Music Fest 2022 and came close to Eurovision 2023 with the third place in the contest “A voice for San Marino”.



The group – which recently launched the new single “Il cuore sul corte” – has participated in numerous festivals and contests since its inception, also winning the Adriatic Festival-Alex Baroni Award and third place in Sanremo Rock & Trend 2019. Numerous opening acts in support of artists such as Caparezza, Litfiba, Bandabardò, Gabry Ponte, to which Zucchero is now added to the Rcf Arena which, with 35,000 seats, becomes the largest arena in Europe with seats for shows, events and concerts. (HANDLE).

