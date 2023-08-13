Bandolas, tiples and mandolins take over the Colsubsidio Theater

Starting tomorrow at the Colsubsidio Theater in Bogotá, the Pulsed Strings Festival will be held, as a space dedicated to academic, traditional Colombian, Latin American, European and world chamber music.

Musicians of wide international recognition and in different genres will be on the stage of the Colsubsidio Theater during the month of August. Among these are: Avi Avital, Arcangelo Orquestra, Hamilton de Holanda, C4 Trio, Pedro Guerra, Susana Baca and Marta Gómez.

At the same time, records will be released by the groups Madera Jazz, the Palosanto trio, Fabián Forero Trío, Sai Conde and Diego Bahamón. The Pulsed String Festival stages the most select and avant-garde groups and soloists of music performed with plucked string instruments: guitars, bandolas, tiples, cuatros, requintos, mandolins, bandolins and other variants.

“It is the fifth version of the festival, which is of vital importance for Colombia because plucked string music is a genre that has normally been linked to Andean music, however, since plucked strings we have been working hard, that is why the We make the festival international, because we bring international artists, for example, this year we have guests from Israel, the Netherlands, and Italy. For us it is important that the festival begins to cover many planes, that is why every year we try to make in each edition the visions of the plucked strings in the world”, Paulo Sánchez, director of the Colsubsidio Theater, told EL NUEVO SIGLO.

“It is very important to understand the universality of the plucked strings, to understand all types of music, styles, genres, cultural origins, that is the key to this meeting, that the plucked strings can be read within the framework of a strip which is called eclectic plucked strings that we not only give space in the festival but throughout the year in other events”, said Sánchez.

Starting tomorrow, the festival begins with a recording of an album with the guests who are going to close the festival, with C4 Trío from Venezuela and Hamilton from the Netherlands, who are joining for the first time. On Wednesday the concerts and the academic section of the festival begin

“August is a month of great significance for the Colsubsidio Theater due to the quality and musical diversity that we will have with first-rate exponents of music. We are also very motivated by the fact that our stage is the place chosen by several groups to launch their new albums. At the end of the month, great stars of Ibero-American music will join us, including Pedro Guerra, Susana Baca or Marta Gómez”, added the director of the Theater.

Programming

On Wednesday, August 16, the Pulsed Strings Festival will begin with the Palosanto Trio, a group that maintains the tradition of Colombian instrumental music. The concert will have two events, such as the launch of the album Rosewood 30 years and the farewell of this group from the stages. Subsequently, the Fabián Forero Trío will be presented, a group that is part of a project that involves concerts, educational research, arrangements and compositional initiatives and that will also release its album on this day.

On Thursday, August 17, the festival continues with the presentations of Sai Conde and Diego Bahamón. Sai Conde interprets Colombian music, with characteristic instruments such as the bandola and the tiple. In turn, Diego Bahamón is a musician specialized in Colombian tiple, winner on several occasions of competitions such as the Mono Núñez Festival. In both concerts there will be the release of the records of the Sai Conde quartet as well as Diego Bahamón.

The Plucked Strings Festival continues on Friday, August 18 with the prodigious Israeli mandolinist Avi Avital, the first musician of this instrument to be nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Instrumental Soloist. Avital has established itself as an indisputable benchmark in the world of classical music. On this occasion, Avi Avital will share the stage with the distinguished Arcangelo Orchestra, a group that has garnered awards and praise for its energy and care in each performance, moving audiences from all corners of the planet.

Pulsed Strings will culminate with two outstanding exponents of the international scene, such as Hamilton from the Netherlands and C4 Trío. A true master of the ten-string bandolin, Hamilton de Holanda has transformed the way this instrument is perceived and played in Brazilian popular music. Recently, his musical genius was awarded the 2022 Latin Grammy for best instrumental album for his work. maxixe samba groove.

For its part, C4 Trío is one of the most original and avant-garde musical proposals on the Venezuelan and Latin American scene. His music has achieved a unique sound that combines elements of Venezuelan popular music with touches of jazz, Latin music, world music and pop. The group has received Grammy and Latin Grammy Award nominations.

Iberoamerican stars

The second fortnight of this month will continue with presentations by Chilean Nano Stern and Colombian Marta Gómez. After multiple collaborations, they will have their first concert together at the Colsubsidio Theater on August 26. The next day the renowned Spanish singer-songwriter and musician Pedro Guerra will perform.

On August 31, the great concert “Las Voces de Latinoamérica” ​​will be held, the only and first face-to-face meeting of the most important singer-songwriters in Latin America in which the following will participate: Susana Baca (Peru), María Fernanda Rivera (Ecuador), Margarita Laso (Ecuador), Niyireth Alarcón (Colombia), Teresa Parodi (Argentina), Pascuala Ilabaca (Chile), Vivir Quintana (Mexico), Liliana Herrero (Argentina), Soledad Pastorutti (Argentina) and Totó la Momposina (Colombia). A historic milestone for the singing women of the continent.

