Bandundu: the DRC Red Cross distributes food to displaced people in Kwamouth

Humanitarian aid to displaced people from Kwamouth to Bandundu. Ph Irene Mboma

Radio Okapi”/>

More than three thousand displaced people from Kwamouth and Bagata who are currently in the town of Bandundu benefited on Saturday April 29 from food distributed by the DRC Red Cross.

This is an intervention by the Humanitarian Fund with the aim of helping these people who have fled their villages because of the violence of armed assailants and who are in food insecurity.

On Saturday afternoon, thousands of men, women and children besieged the Red Cross office located in the commune of Basoko in Bandundu.

According to the president of the Red Cross in Kwilu, Prospère Nkuy, this assistance from the Humanitarian Fund is intended for nearly three thousand four hundred displaced people present in Bandundu.

The most ardent wish of these beneficiaries, who thank their benefactor, is to have the means to return to their villages of origin.

The vice-governor of Kwilu, Félicien Kiway, for his part, deplored the fact that several inhabitants of Bandundu who are not displaced, have infiltrated among them, in order to also benefit from this humanitarian assistance. He warned all the recalcitrant.