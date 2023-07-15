Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 2 wickets in the first T20I

Saturday July 15, 2023, 11:39 am

Sehlat (Ummt News) Bangladesh cricket team defeated Afghanistan by 2 wickets in the first T20 international match.

In the first match of the two-match T20 series played in Sehalt, the host team won the toss and decided to field first, while the visiting team scored 154 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi played an unbeaten innings of 54 runs for Afghanistan and was the prominent batsman while Azmatullah Umarzai scored 33 runs and Najeebullah Zardan scored 23 runs. Shakib Al Hasan took 2 wickets from Bangladesh. .

In response, the Bangladeshi team won the match by scoring 157 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 19.5 overs.

On behalf of the winning team, Tawheed Hardoi was prominent in the team by scoring 47 runs, while among the other batsmen, Shamim Hussain scored 33 runs and captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 19 runs. On behalf of Afghanistan, Karim Jannat guided 3 players to the pavilion for 15 runs.

Bangladesh player Tawheed Hardui was named player of the match for his excellent performance.

The second and final T20 of the series between the two teams will be played on July 16 (tomorrow).

See also

Traditional rivals Pakistan and India will clash on August 9, drag flicker Arbaaz injured, out of trophy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

