Bangladesh: Demand for Prime Minister’s resignation, 20 injured in violent protest

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse violent crowds in the latest protests calling for the prime minister’s resignation in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, on Saturday.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies have staged a series of protests since last year demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and allowing the caretaker government to oversee elections next January.

Clashes broke out at several places in the city today as police tried to disperse thousands of protesters, who had gathered since morning to block traffic on major highways.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesperson Farooq Hussain said the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

He said clashes between police and protesters took place at at least four protest sites across the city, in which 20 police officers were injured and 90 protesters were arrested.

AFP reporters at a protest site in Dhulai Khul saw protesters pelting stones at police and their vehicles.

Bacho Mia, a police inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said that six protesters were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Hussain said senior BNP leaders Goweshwar Rai and Amanullah Aman have been detained but not formally arrested.

The protests have severely affected transport connectivity between the capital and other parts of the country, with trucks and buses stuck in gridlock.

Police beat a Bangladesh Nationalist Party worker who blocked the city’s main highway in Dhaka on July 29, 2023 (AFP/Munirul Zaman)

Hasina Wajid’s Awami League has ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and has been accused of human rights abuses, corruption and totalitarianism.

BNP-led protests have become increasingly common since the start of this year, with thousands taking to the streets in rallies this month.

Police arrested at least 500 opposition activists this week ahead of a demonstration outside party headquarters.

Western governments have expressed concern over the political climate in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s security forces are accused of detaining thousands of opposition activists, killing hundreds in extrajudicial encounters and disappearing hundreds of leaders and supporters.

The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) security force and seven of its senior officers were sanctioned by Washington in 2021 in response to these alleged human rights abuses.

BNP leader Khaleda Zia, a two-time prime minister and old rival of Hasina Wajid, is under house arrest after being convicted on corruption charges.

