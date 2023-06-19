Home » Bangladesh officially applies for BRICS membership
Bangladesh officially applies for BRICS membership

by admin
Bangladesh has formally applied to join the BRICS group (composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), announced Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, quoted by the Dhaka Tribune.

“Yes, we have expressed interest and have applied to join the alliance,” he confirmed when asked about the matter.

The request came after a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Geneva, Switzerland, last Wednesday.

In this regard, Foreign Minister Abdul Momen said that a formal letter of interest had been sent to the current chairperson of the group and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.

The next BRICS summit will take place in South Africa in August, which could include discussions on new members.

