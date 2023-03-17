Home News Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series starts tomorrow
Ireland’s cricket team has reached Bangladesh for the first time and the three formats of cricket will be played between the two teams. Bangladesh recently whitewashed world champions England in a three-match T20I series on home soil. The host team’s three ODI series against Ireland will begin tomorrow. All three ODI matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from March 18 to 23. After which both the teams will reach Chittagong where a series of three T20 matches will be played between them on March 27, 29 and 31. The only Test match between the two teams will be played from April 4 to 8 at the Sher Bengal Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

