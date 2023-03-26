Dear Readers,

judging by the news, it’s easy to guess that bank stocks were the biggest losers. All in all, we have a volatile stock market week behind us, in which the indices were able to increase despite a weak end to the week. For example, the DAX rose by around +1.3%, the Dow Jones by around +1.2% and the Nasdaq100 technology index by around +2%.

Despite hopes that the cycle of interest rate hikes will end soon, volatility is likely to remain high ahead of the forthcoming central bank meetings. Also in view of the fear of further banking contagion and the resurgence of recession fears.

Raw materials required!

However, the generally rather poor mood is good for the precious metals, which can increase in this environment. After all, gold knocked at the USD 2,000 mark last week! Surprisingly, the prices of the base metals also increased, with the copper price on the London Metal Exchange targeting the USD 9,000 a tonne mark.

Banks, central banks and rate hikes!

Last Sunday, the central banks decided on a coordinated approach to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse, which was ultimately taken over by UBS with massive support from the Swiss National Bank. A few days later, the Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points, as expected, with the message that going forward “determined but soulful” will act. In other words: the fight against inflation has not been given up, but will increasingly have to adapt to the circumstances.

The Swiss National Bank, somewhat belatedly, offered a 50 basis point hike, while the Bank of England, still facing worrying inflation, opted for a 25 basis point hike. The other stats took a back seat until Friday, when March PMI indicators showed that services in major economies remained buoyant while manufacturing suffered. Also of note is that US durable goods orders were poor in February.

Conclusion: Another exciting “banking week”!

Another turbulent week on the stock markets is behind us! After the collapse of Credit Suisse and its rescue by UBS and the Swiss central bank, it is now Deutsche Bank’s turn. Here, too, investors had to be reassured, which even the German Chancellor did promptly. The fear of a domino effect with the sharply rising premiums for “loan default insurance” is growing. Only time will tell whether the shocks seen so far are temporary or are already a precursor to a larger crisis.

This means that the “safe haven” gold should be considered right now. This can be done both physically and with correspondingly good mining stocks, as you can read in the following articles of our weekly recap.

It’s all in the mix!

Brutally strong share: If you want to benefit from new technologies and a good mix of raw materials, buy here!

We have seen over the years and will continue to see the technological transformation the world has undergone and will continue to undergo! And this is your chance to win!

To read

You more

MAG Silver / Discovery

Silver

Silver is not only important in photography

Photography used to be characterized by the use of silver. Despite digital cameras, the photography industry is increasingly demanding silver.

Read more

Maple Gold Mines / Tudor

Gold

Tennessee goes for gold and silver

US states have also discovered the advantages of precious metals over paper money.

Read more

Top hit at its finest…

Caliber Mining continues insane winning streak!

The ‘Panteon’ story has been running since 2022 and is constantly growing and even accelerating!

Read more

Century Lithium / ION

Energy

Expansion of renewable energies and demand for raw materials

Renewable energies are on the rise worldwide. In this country, too, the focus is on it.

Read more

Here’s something…

Anglo American got in on this nickel stock for CAD$1.95! Buy 20% cheaper!

How irrational the stock market is sometimes can be seen in this stock. After the ‘big boy’ of the commodities industry, Anglo American, entered the market with around CAD 44 million, you can now get in at a significantly lower price!

Read more

Tin One Resources / First Tin

Tin has a wide range of industrial uses

Because of its properties, tin has many uses – not just as solder.

Read more

Hannan Metals / Torq

Resources

Copper – surplus or deficit

Large quantities of copper will be required for the future tasks that governments are aiming for.

Read more

This is how mining works in Germany

First Tin – If it works, then it works!

The East German Erzgebirge region looks back on a long and traditional mining history. In addition to silver, arsenic, uranium, lead, iron, nickel and cobalt, tin was also mined there.

Read more

U.S. Critical Metals / Green Shift Commodities

Historical development of raw materials

The boom in commodities in recent years has been huge. The reopening of China and the climate transition are now having a positive impact.

Read more

Trillium Gold Mines /

Victoria Gold

Gold is a global reserve currency

Consumer prices are likely to remain high. Gold is an important hedge against inflation.

Read more

Century Lithium / ION

Energy

Electric vehicle registrations are increasing

Even if there are still many combustion and diesel vehicles on the road, electric vehicles are increasing.

Read more

Great success…

INVEST 2023 – A trade fair in top form!

What a rush! Expert investors of all ages are looking for investment opportunities! Interest in raw materials is also immense!

Theread more

Gold Royalty /

OceanaGold

Banking Crisis – Catalyst for the Gold Price

The US banking crisis has changed gold’s macro environment. New record heights are possible.

Read more

Ore grades increased by 52.7%!

This updated resource estimate is a real sensation: 30.7 million ounces of gold Eq sets new standards!

Clear focus on quality ounces in Mineral Resource update: The size of the deposit and the sharp increase in ore grades by almost 53% to 1.13 g/t GoldEq make this a top M&A target!

Read more

Depot turbo ignites!

Stock takes off under high volumes! More price increases ahead! If you want to WIN, get in now!

Good company news and high demand for shares are causing the price of this stock to break out! If you get in now, you can lay the foundation for a TOP performance in 2023!

Read more

Best regards

Her

Jorg Schulte

Image sources: the respective companies, intro image: stock.adobe.com, sources: Marketscreener.com and own research

According to §34 WpHG, I would like to point out that Jörg Schulte, JS Research UG (limited liability) or employees of the company can buy or sell their own transactions in the shares of the companies presented at any time (e.g. long or short positions). This also applies to options and derivatives based on these securities. Any resulting transactions may affect the Company’s share price. The information, recommendations, interviews and company presentations published on the “websites”, the newsletter or the research reports are paid for by the respective companies or third parties (so-called “third parties”). Third parties include, for example, investor relations and public relations companies, brokers or investors. JS Research UG (limited liability) or its employees can be compensated directly or indirectly for the preparation, electronic distribution and other services from the discussed companies or so-called “third parties” with an expense allowance. Even though we prepare every report to the best of our knowledge and belief, we advise you to consult other external sources, such as your house bank or a consultant you trust, with regard to your investment decisions. Therefore, liability for financial losses that may result from using the information discussed here for your own investment decisions is categorically excluded. In the case of raw material and exploration stocks and low-capitalized stocks, the portfolio shares of individual shares should only be so large that even in the event of a total loss, the entire portfolio can only lose marginal value. In particular, stocks with a low market capitalization (so-called “small caps”) and especially exploration stocks, as well as all listed securities in general, are sometimes subject to considerable fluctuations. The liquidity in the Securities may be correspondingly low. When investing in the raw materials sector (exploration companies, raw material producers, companies developing raw material projects), additional risks must be taken into account. Below are some examples of specific risks in the commodities sector: Country risks, currency fluctuations, natural disasters and storms (e.g. floods, storms), changes in the legal situation (e.g. export and import bans, punitive tariffs, bans on raw material extraction and raw material exploration, nationalization of projects), environmental regulations (eg higher costs for environmental protection, designation of new environmental protection areas, prohibition of various mining methods), fluctuations in raw material prices and significant exploration risks.

Disclaimer: All information published in the report is based on careful research. The information does not represent an offer to sell the shares discussed, nor an invitation to buy or sell securities. This report only reflects the personal opinion of Jörg Schulte and is in no way to be equated with a financial analysis. Before you make any investments, professional advice from your bank is essential. The explanations are based on sources that the publisher and his employees consider trustworthy. Nevertheless, no liability can be assumed for the correctness of the content. No guarantee is given for the accuracy of the charts and data presented on the commodity, currency and stock markets. The source language (usually English) in which the original text is published is the official, authorized and legal version. This translation is included for better understanding. The German-language version can be shortened or summarized. No responsibility or liability is assumed for the content, correctness, adequacy or accuracy of this translation. From the translator’s point of view, the report does not constitute a buy or sell recommendation! Read here – https://www.jsresearch.de/disclaimer–agb/