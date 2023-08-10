Bank extra profit tax — idealista/news

Like a bolt from the blue, the last Cabinet approved the one-off levy on extra profits made by banks due to the “anomalous” increase in the cost of money. A measure, in the government’s intentions, which should restore a sort of social equity, as the proceeds would be used to cut taxes and support families in difficulty with mortgages. However, the measure is controversial, for how it was announced and for its possible impacts. Let’s try to understand together with some experts how the tax on bank extra profits will affect mortgages and loans to consumers.

There is still no clarity on how the extraordinary tax on the extra profits of the banks will actually take shapebut for now it is known that the withdrawal was born as a sort of (forced) solidarity contribution by the banks, which are making extra profits due to the increase in ECB interest rates, towards those who, due to these same increases they are experiencing day-to-day difficulties, such as that of repaying the mortgage installments.

It will be one one-time tax, therefore extraordinary, similar to the one conceived by the Draghi government towards energy utilities to support families against expensive energy (and in fact the replicated model could suggest a Draghian inspiration of the upcoming law). Here are some points how the tax on profits might work:

The extraordinary tax would be a levy on the so-called extra profits of the banks, or on the difference between interest income (collected as income on loans and mortgages granted) and passive (paid to customers for current accounts or deposit accounts). Considering that for years, and despite inflation and ECB rate hikes, interest expense has remained close to zero, while interest income has grown at a decidedly more sustained pace, and “inflated” by the ECB’s continuous monetary policy interventions, it is understandable how this interest margin has become the object of attention for a solidarity contribution.

The tax on excess profits will be payable by banks and financial intermediaries, but not by mutual funds and securities firms.

When you pay

The bill will enter into force 60 days after publication in the Official Gazette, after passage to the Chambers. The tax will be paid within the sixth month following the end of the 2023 financial year (therefore within June 2024), except in special cases.

The extent of the levy on bank extra profits is not yet known, but the Government’s announcement speaks of one rate equal to 40 per cent on the higher value of the 2022 interest margin exceeding the parameter for the 2021 financial year by at least 5 per cent and on the higher value of the 2023 interest margin which exceeds the parameter for the 2022 financial year by at least 10 per cent. taxed extra profits will be those of two years. The maximum limit, as explained on the evening of Tuesday 8 August in a note from the MEF, it will not go beyond 25 percent of the value of the bank’s equity at the end of the 2022 financial year but to ensure the stability of banking institutions, and in line with what has already been implemented by other European countries, will not exceed 0.1 percent of the total assets.

Destination of the withdrawn resources

The resources created with the levy on bank extra profits should be used to refinance the first home mortgage fund for the under 36s and for Irpef cutting measures, which will probably appear next year. The first estimates quantify the levy at 2 or 3 billion euros.

The idea of ​​an extraordinary tax on bank extra profits is not exclusively Italian: as the rating agency Moody’s points out,

“Italy is following other European countries that have imposed similar taxes on their banking systems, such as Spain, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Spain, for example, introduced a bank tax in November 2022 applicable in 2023 and 2024 that aims to generate around €1.5 billion annually. Unlike the Italian regime, which applies to all banks in the country, the Spanish levy applies only to banks that generated more than €800m of taxable income in 2019 or that are supervised by the European Central Bank.”

Since this is a withdrawal on a profit margin which, under different conditions, should not even exist (in fact, it does not touch the earnings and commissions on the fundamental services offered by the banks but only that part of the extra margin on the interest collected from the bank loans , increased “abnormally” with the increase in ECB rates), theapproval of the tax on extra profits – supported by a large part of the political world and voted unanimously – should not have aroused excessive reactions.

Instead, there were reactions, starting from thud on the Stock Exchange of bank stocks, which occurred on the day of the initial announcement of the measure, but immediately corrected after the Government’s rectification relating to the maximum levy ceiling. It must be said that since the beginning of the year, the bank stock index has gained more than 20 per cent, going from 9756.44 points in the first session of the year to 12324.45 on August 9, 2023, therefore the drop to 11887 points on August 8 was actually little more than a pin prick in the global scenario.

But looking through a magnifying glass, not all situations are the same, and it is from this that the criticisms, the perplexities and the wait-and-see attitude to the actual impact that the tax on extra profits will have on the basis of what its real entity will be. The lenders with less diversification and greater bias on the lending businessfor example – basically the youngest – could see their earnings and their very existence seriously compromised.

Overall, however, according to Moody’s with the extraordinary tax on extra profits decided by the government, the Italian banking system will pay a total amount corresponding to 15% of its total net profit for 2022, with a “significant” negative impact on the net result of a group of banks representing 60% of the overall interest margin of the Italian system at the end of 2022. The banks will still be able to close the current year with a higher result than last year.

The effect on each bank, notes the agency, will depend on factors such as the diversification of their revenues.

“The most damaging impact will not be the effects on the profits of Italian banks, but the higher risk premium that investors will ask to offset the dangers of a future government intervention”, he points out instead Johann Scholtz, equity analyst at Morningstar. According to Morningstar, the impact on consensus estimates (FacSet) on 2023 profits will be 10% for Intesa Sanpaolo and 6% for Unicredit. For BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole – the other European banks covered by Morningstar analysts, with the most significant exposure to Italy – the impact is expected to be less than 2%.

As for the creditworthiness of banks, DBRS Morningstar believes that a one-off levy has no significant impact.

What will happen instead to mortgages with the advent of tax on bank extra profits?

“The tax on the extra profits of banks raises reflections in various fields: social, economic-financial and political, – he replies Fabio Femiani, idealist/mortgages manager for Italy. – Starting from the latter, the government’s move has already been crushed by the markets. Once the measure was announced, the Milan Stock Exchange was the black shirt in Europe, burning 27 billion in capitalisation, of which a third only in the banking sector. The fact that the Government has not yet clarified what the taxation mechanisms will be and how this tax revenue will be reinvested also weighs on the judgement. The maneuver was explained not by the Minister of the Economy – as one would rightly have expected – but by the Minister of Infrastructure: this choice further worried (not to mention irritated and ran away) investors.

Furthermore, an important source of public financing could disappear precisely because, with this new tax, investment in government bonds by banking players will also be less convenient and therefore less attractive”.

What will be the effects of this measure? “The government replies that this measure is, from a social point of view, a response aimed at reducing inequality and guaranteeing a more equitable distribution of wealth, declaring that it is right for the banks to help the state, given that in the past they have benefited from saving funding for their stability. But personally, I would only see this wish fulfilled if those proceeds were directed towards investments in critical sectors such as education, health and social care. Unfortunately, there are still no indications in this sense and we just have to wait for the publication of the decree “.

What will the banks do to respond to the levy? “From a financial point of view, the result of an extra tax on bank profits opens up various consequences that could spoil the beneficial intentions – if any – of the maneuver. It is a tax that affects operators in the same sector in different ways, and this is already a first big distortion. In fact, it must be considered that the income statements of banks are not all the same. This tax will hit more heavily those that have a more relevant interest margin rather than service margin component. Therefore, those institutions that typically “lend money” will suffer the most.

It will now be essential to evaluate the counter-moves of these institutions: first of all, the danger is that of a further generalized increase in bank costs to the detriment of consumers”.

Could there be consequences on mortgages? “There could be a change of course in the product offering, directing the focus towards those products with a larger commission margin, such as investment funds or policies, since these profits are excluded from the new tax.

Ultimately, this would lead to an even more difficult access to credit for households,

already put to the test by the increases in interest rates on loans (+ 60% in one year for holders of variable rate mortgages) which in the last 13 months have followed the maneuvers of the ECB to increase the official discount rate as a measure to counter the ‘inflation”.

