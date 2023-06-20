Bank of Italy, difficulty in finding workers in Taa – Trentino AA/S

Especially in industry and construction

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 20 – The Bank of Italy highlights difficulties in finding workers. In 2022, around 5,400 new jobs were created in the non-agricultural private sector in Trentino and 5,900 in South Tyrol. The increase is in line with that recorded in 2019, but there is greater mobility in the labor market: compared to the pre-pandemic period, both activations and terminations have in fact increased. The greater demand for workers was accompanied by an increase in the share of companies reporting difficulties in finding manpower.



The difficulty of finding manpower – according to Banca Italia – is high above all in industry and construction and mainly involved finding intermediate and senior figures, in particular craftsmen and workers specialized in the building or industrial sector, employed in the technical professions and specialists in scientific and technological disciplines.



As far as bank branches are concerned, the report documents a further drop in branches, reaching 365 in Trentino and 329 in Alto Adige. In South Tyrol the average rate applied by banks to new loans for investment purposes reached 4.3% in the first quarter of 2023 (from 0.9% in the last three months of 2021), a value similar to that recorded in the province of Trent. The growth also affected loans for liquidity needs, the average rate of which rose to 5.0% in March 2023 (from 2.6% at the end of 2021), 0.6 percentage points compared to Trentino.



In 2022, the growth of economic activity in the province of Bolzano continued, albeit at a slower pace than in 2021. According to the quarterly indicator of the regional economy prepared by the Bank of Italy, the annual growth in real values ​​of GDP in Alto Adige would have been close to 4%.



Since mid-2021 there has been a sharp increase in consumer prices. Last December in the province of Bolzano, inflation over the twelve months stood at 12.5%, a value 0.9 percentage points higher than the national average. (HANDLE).



