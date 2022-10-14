Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy’s public debt is reduced in August. In August, the general government debt decreased by 12.8 billion compared to the previous month, amounting to 2,757.8 billion. This was announced by the Bank of Italy. The reduction in Treasury cash and cash equivalents (16.4 billion, to 79.9) more than offset the borrowing requirement of the general government (0.5 billion) and the effect of the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, of the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (3.1 billion).

With reference to the breakdown by subsectors, the debt of the central government decreased by 12.6 billion, that of the local government by 0.2 billion. The debt of the social security institutions, on the other hand, remained substantially stable. At the end of August the share of the debt held by the Bank of Italy was 26.2 per cent (0.1 percentage points more than the previous month); the average residual life of the debt remained stable at 7.6 years. The historical series, specifies the Bank of Italy, were slightly modified on the occasion of the notification of public finance data to the European Commission; the revisions for the period 2018-2021 compared to what was published last September 15 are of limited amount and reflect the ordinary updating of the sources.

Revenue in August + 19.6%, +42.3 billion in 8 months

In August, tax revenues accounted for in the state budget amounted to 53.7 billion, an increase of 19.6% (8.8 billion) compared to the corresponding month of 2021. The Bank of Italy notes this in the statistical publication ” Public finance: needs and debt “. In the first eight months of 2022, tax revenues amounted to 330.5 billion, an increase of 14.7% (42.3 billion) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.