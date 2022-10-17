Listen to the audio version of the article

The Superbonus is expensive, almost 14 billion, and the environmental benefits are not justified by the financial effort. According to the Bank of Italy “100 percent of the cost of the super bonus can be considered linked to the climate, therefore the objective that imposes at least 37 percent of the total plan to be allocated to the green transition fully contributes”. In short, for the Bank of Italy “the super bonus is not a convenient way to combat climate change”. This is what emerges from a study by Via Nazionale – by Matteo Alpino, Luca Citino and Federica Zeni – which indicates the way to make the Superbonus sustainable and is able to guarantee benefits of another type (to businesses, household income, etc. ) or a lower tax deduction should be applied the cost-benefit ratio would be balanced. “For example, suppose a 40 percent deduction is enough to trigger the same amount of renovations among homeowners, and thus achieve the same degree of energy savings and emissions reductions currently reported in the Plan. In this case, for a total cost of about 5 billion euros, our calculations – writes Bank of Italy – would indicate a much more optimistic assessment because the remaining 60 percent of the cost would be borne by homeowners ».

Evaluation of costs and benefits of environmental investments

The work describes a methodology for evaluating the costs and benefits of environmental investments based on the use of the Social Cost of Carbon (SCC), an estimate of the global damage deriving from carbon emissions. The approach is applied to the environmental investments contained in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). For most investments, the present value of the expected environmental benefits exceeds the costs if low discount rates are used (around 2 percent ) and greater weight is given to the damage that carbon emissions cause in the poorest countries. When it is taken into account that investments are financed with debt issued on very favorable conditions, in some cases the evaluation becomes positive even if higher discount rates are used and the same weight is given to the damage caused in different parts of the planet.