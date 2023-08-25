Bankruptcy Judge Denies Emergency Financing to HIMA San Pablo Hospital Group

Bankruptcy Judge Denies Emergency Financing Requested by HIMA San Pablo Hospital Group

San Juan, Puerto Rico – In a recent turn of events, Bankruptcy Judge Enrique Lamoutte has denied the emergency financing of $6 million requested by the HIMA San Pablo hospital group as part of their bankruptcy process. The financing, which was expected to be provided by Island Healthcare LLC, one of the secured creditors in the case, was denied after objections were raised by various entities including the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAF) and the Municipal Tax Collection Center (CRIM).

Both the CRIM and FAFAF raised concerns about the protections that investment firm Silver Point Capital would receive in relation to other creditors of the hospital group. They also highlighted that the proposed financing did not guarantee the future operation of the hospitals, as it would only keep the operations afloat for about six weeks. Lamoutte’s order stated that HIMA failed to demonstrate that the CRIM’s senior lien was protected by the proposed financing, and that the court lacked sufficient financial information to make an affirmative determination.

Although the denial of emergency financing represents a setback for the conglomerate, Lamoutte did issue another order authorizing the use of a cash reserve held by the hospital group as collateral. The order allows HIMA to use $3.9 million, with $2.6 million specifically designated for payroll expenses. The authorization is valid for seven days, after which HIMA must file an expense report with the court. Lamoutte emphasized that this authorization is provisional and for a limited purpose and time.

In a separate development, Lamoutte recently authorized the sale of the HIMA hospital in Fajardo through an auction process, as well as the marketing of the sale of the rest of the conglomerate’s assets. The Fajardo hospital received a $7 million proposal from Fajardo Integrated Medical Center, LLC., one of the parties interested in acquiring it. However, the sale has yet to materialize, and it was shortly after this delay that HIMA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

HIMA filed for bankruptcy after facing severe financial difficulties and making operational adjustments, including the layoff of 300 employees. The conglomerate has accumulated debts of $400 million, with $300 million classified as secured debt and $100 million as unsecured debt. It also owes approximately $70 million to the government, including $38 million to the Department of the Treasury and $16 million to the State Insurance Fund (CFSE). Additionally, HIMA owes $13 million to the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH).

The bankruptcy proceedings of HIMA San Pablo hospital group continue to unfold, and stakeholders within the healthcare industry are closely monitoring the situation. As the conglomerate grapples with its financial woes, the future of its hospitals and the provision of healthcare services remains uncertain.

