The Kopfzentrum Group is – and has been – well represented not only in advertising, but also among the Leipzig ENT medical practices. Of around 39 full-time positions, six ear, nose and throat doctors belonged to her.

Even if it is hard for long-term patients to lose their doctor, the chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Saxony, Klaus Heckemann, gives the all-clear for supply bottlenecks. He assumes that the doctors who have been employed in the head center would quickly find other employment opportunities: “You can go to your own branch and get a job in another practice.” The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians estimates that this transition phase should not last longer than half a year.