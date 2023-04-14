The Kopfzentrum Group is – and has been – well represented not only in advertising, but also among the Leipzig ENT medical practices. Of around 39 full-time positions, six ear, nose and throat doctors belonged to her.
Even if it is hard for long-term patients to lose their doctor, the chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Saxony, Klaus Heckemann, gives the all-clear for supply bottlenecks. He assumes that the doctors who have been employed in the head center would quickly find other employment opportunities: “You can go to your own branch and get a job in another practice.” The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians estimates that this transition phase should not last longer than half a year.
Included the head center group started as a normal ENT practice. It has now been sold to a group of investors from Frankfurt am Main. In general, private investors in the healthcare sector are playing with fire. Heckemann says: “Because the big private equity funds and the like have now discovered that.” In the dental field it is even worse. The funds assumed that they could make quick money there. “And you have no connection to it, it’s no longer your own practice.”