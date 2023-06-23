Bankruptcy of the Osteria dei Poeti, four convictions in Bologna – Emilia-Romagna

The historic club in the center that was also sung by Guccini

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 22 – The abbreviated trial on the bankruptcy of the historic ‘Osteria dei poeti’ in Bologna, also sung by Francesco Guccini and which hosted in the past VIPs such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The restaurant, in the street of the same name in the historic center, was seized by the Guardia di Finanza in July 2019.



The investigating judge Claudio Paris sentenced the administrators, for various reasons, of the restaurant: three years and four months for Maria Luisa Brunelli, two years for her children Paola and Franco Mazzoni and the accountant Pierluigi Orsi. The investigation and the prosecution in the trial were coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Francesco Caleca. The yellow flames seized company shares and corporate assets with a total value of around one million euros from subjects in various capacities involved in the management of the company, which went bankrupt in February 2018 and accused of fraudulent bankruptcy. While the investigation is pending, Brunelli’s husband has died. The gup has also ordered the compensation in separate proceedings to the civil party, the bankruptcy receivership assisted by the lawyer Laura Asti, with meanwhile a provisional amount of 50 thousand euros. (HANDLE).



