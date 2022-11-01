Listen to the audio version of the article

Less credit and increasingly higher costs. Interest on mortgage loans, which had already exceeded 4% with the cost of money at 1.25%, with the new rise to 2% just decided by the European Central Bank, it is possible to imagine that they exceed the 5% threshold. An analysis by Fabi highlights this. “Less than two months after the first move by the ECB, and in a state of widespread economic vulnerability, the rapidity with which the Eurotower record rate plan is being implemented begins, therefore, to generate a climate of mistrust, with strong social and financial implications for households and businesses.

If, in fact, the traditional caution of Italians in resorting to bank credit has given way in recent years to a greater interest in borrowing, with the complicity of favorable rates and tax breaks, the data on end-of-summer loans represent a sign of discontinuity and of concern because they are suffering the first effects of the rise in European rates and, above all, fears for those that still have to be realized. From the rates for new loans, which could exceed the 5% ceiling already in the coming months, to the increase in the spread that is incumbent on loans already granted at variable rates, the new financial scenario that is looming for Italian families and businesses is darker and darker ”, underlines the Autonomous Federation of Italian Banking.

In the first seven months of the current year, underlines Fabi, bank loans to households and businesses grew on average by 0.4%, at a much lower rate than the average recorded in the last five years and equal to 1 ,2%. For mortgage loans, the slowdown in growth was even more evident because, while the pace of expansion since 2018 has been, on average, 4.6%, in the course of 2022 the multiple factors of uncertainty have changed the general confidence of all borrowers.

If the macroeconomic environment were not so difficult and an era of favorable monetary policy had not by now ended, the future scenario would not be so worrying. Instead, the persistence of the ECB in raising rates, albeit to calm the phenomenon of inflation, and the tightening of conditions on mortgages – greater in Italy than in other European countries – runs the risk of putting a strain on sustainability. financial debt of households because the future interest rate environment is not to be rewritten.

The financial news of 2008 shows that, in the historical period in which the rise in rates was higher than ever and preceded the accommodative policy of the ECB for the next 15 years, rates reached dizzying thresholds. The map of credit conditions in the Eurozone could thus give some indication – and not forecast – for the future, anticipating the financial alarm for all those citizens for whom the risks of usury and poverty could replace those of over-indebtedness. The analysis also focuses on the European comparison: for loans dedicated to the purchase of a house, Italian families are required to have an average interest rate of 2.62% for a maturity of up to 5 years, against an average level of 1, 58% of French households and 2.27% for Spanish ones: in practice, in Italy the interests are almost double compared to France and in any case higher than in Spain.