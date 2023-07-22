Banksy, Jago, TvBoy opens the new season of exhibitions in Biella – News

From 21 October Biella will become a new point of reference for major art exhibitions in Italy. The first exhibition of the new course created by the Cassa di Risparmio di Biella Foundation with the Municipality of Biella, Arthemisia, and the main sponsor Biver Banca – Gruppo Banca di Asti will be “Banksy, Jago, TvBoy and other counter-current stories”.





The exhibition tells stories ‘against the tide’, stories of life, of death, of social injustice, of wars, narrated now with a mocking spirit, now with lyrical mastery or even with a decisive tone of attack, but never banal.





A total of 70 works spread over two locations, Palazzo Gromo Losa and Palazzo Ferrero which are part of the Biella Piazzo cultural hub, including works by other great international art big names such as David LaChapelle, Takashi Murakami, Liu Bolin, Obey, Mr. Brainwash and many others.





It will also be an opportunity for visitors to get to know Biella better, its territory with cultural realities such as the Ricetto di Candelo, the Sanctuary of Oropa and the Oasi Zegna, the Cittadellarte – Fondazione Pistoletto and the impressive industrial archeology heritage.





“A wide-ranging exhibition project, with artists known and loved all over the world, capable of interpreting the contemporary world in a critical key and of speaking to young people”, comments the president of the Cassa di Risparmio di Biella Foundation, Michele Colombo. “An exhibition that will shock you, as art should always do. These three artists, Banksy, Jago and Tvboy, have subverted the rules of art inspired by more traditional canons, making society speak through their works and thus reaching the heart of the public, enjoying great success. We are proud to host it”, concludes the Mayor of Biella Claudio Corradino.



