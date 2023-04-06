Home News Banned listening to music during Holy Week in Guamo
News

Banned listening to music during Holy Week in Guamo

by admin
Banned listening to music during Holy Week in Guamo

The mayor’s office of El Guamo in the department of Tolima, issued a controversial decree that restricts the use of sound equipment and radios during Holy Week.

Even if they are not Catholic, the inhabitants of El Guamo must refrain from using their sound equipment until midnight on Sunday, April 9, the day that Catholics commemorate the resurrection of Christ.

“Everything that has to do with respect and order must be regulated. For example, music is prohibited throughout the week so that we have a calm week of reflection and a lot of prayer,” explained Rafael Monroy Guzmán, mayor of El Guamo.

In addition to the restriction on the use of sound equipment, the decree also prohibits the permanence of livestock in the surroundings of municipal parks and urban streets, the parking of vehicles around the Simón Bolívar park and the carrying and possession of knife and sharp or blunt objects.

It may interest you: Fish became more expensive for Easter

“We want you to spend a Holy Week full of reflection and harmony, which is why we have taken measures to guarantee security and public order during this season,” the El Guamo mayor’s office said in a statement.

While some applaud the measures taken by the Mayor, there are others far from Catholicism who point out through social networks that listening to music or not should be a personal decision as it is to go to church or not.

See also  A 24-year-old female Internet celebrity in mainland China died of the epidemic and once wrote: Coughing so much that her lungs came out | Yi Chuanchuan | passed away

You may also like

More than a million people need humanitarian aid...

Territorial Directorate of the ANT

Schärding: Tire thief must have struck 300 times

DRC: parades of Kimbanguists to mark the Day...

Transport Terminal activated contingency plan for Easter

Interview with Chantalle Alberstadt: “A real brand stays...

From May you can spend the night on...

Pressure BioSciences and NutraLife Biosciences Renew Partnership for...

Three deceased after falling their vehicle that was...

Berlusconi suffers from leukemia and is already undergoing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy