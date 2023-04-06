The mayor’s office of El Guamo in the department of Tolima, issued a controversial decree that restricts the use of sound equipment and radios during Holy Week.

Even if they are not Catholic, the inhabitants of El Guamo must refrain from using their sound equipment until midnight on Sunday, April 9, the day that Catholics commemorate the resurrection of Christ.

“Everything that has to do with respect and order must be regulated. For example, music is prohibited throughout the week so that we have a calm week of reflection and a lot of prayer,” explained Rafael Monroy Guzmán, mayor of El Guamo.

In addition to the restriction on the use of sound equipment, the decree also prohibits the permanence of livestock in the surroundings of municipal parks and urban streets, the parking of vehicles around the Simón Bolívar park and the carrying and possession of knife and sharp or blunt objects.

“We want you to spend a Holy Week full of reflection and harmony, which is why we have taken measures to guarantee security and public order during this season,” the El Guamo mayor’s office said in a statement.

While some applaud the measures taken by the Mayor, there are others far from Catholicism who point out through social networks that listening to music or not should be a personal decision as it is to go to church or not.